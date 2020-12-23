Bruce Springsteen debuted a solo acoustic version of “Letter To You,” Eddie Vedder performed Springsteen’s “Growing Up” and Jackson Browne, Margo Price and Melle Mel each performed moving songs with historical and educational undertones during last night’s Stand With Teachers fundraiser presented by Steve Van Zandt and TeachRock.

The hour-long event focused on the importance of preserving music education and encouraging communities to support teachers in their efforts. Van Zandt, founder of TeachRock, emceed the show via a relaxed, informative virtual chat with teachers, rock stars and students.

“Being an educator has never been easy, but 2020 posed greater challenges than any schools have ever faced. And, as usual, teachers rose to the occasion,” Van Zandt said. “When schools shut down overnight, teachers rallied and moved classes online. But that’s not all–like the essential workers they are, teachers continue to risk their health to serve students and families, be it to distribute tech to keep students connected, or meals to help families in need. Teachers are the plainclothes superheroes in our midst. They deserve to be heard and celebrated, and that’s why we’re going to Stand With Teachers on December 21st.”

Tom Morello also discussed growing up and being inspired by his mother, who taught school for 30 years. “My mom was a public high school teacher for 30 years so I am proud to… #StandWithTeachers.”

Several educators were recognized for their efforts teaching students the different ways music reacts to historic events. Dr. Ginger Frady, a principal at Orangethorpe Elementary School in Fullerton, CA, was honored with the TeachRock Trailblazer Award. Stephanie Arnell, a teacher at Atkinson School (Freeport Public Schools) in Freeport, NY, was honored with the TeachRock Star Teacher Award.

Celebrities including Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Whoopi Goldberg, Sammy Hagar, Edward Norton, Vincent Pastore, Maureen Van Zandt and more chimed in with a revised parody of “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.”

AMAZING SHOW TONIGHT. Teachers were always essential. But so much more so today. The music was incredible and the message equally powerful. Please donate to @TeachRock



“Teach Kids How To Think. Not What To Think”



Spring-Nuts #StandWithTeachers @StevieVanZandt @springsteen pic.twitter.com/MYePrfmukY — Spring-Nuts (@SpringNuts_) December 22, 2020

A fun compilation of primarily holiday-themed videos from Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul, Darlene Love, Matisyahu, reggae legend Dean Frasier, The Dollyrots, Cocktail Slippers, Soraia, and others followed the event.

Jackson Browne at “Stand With Teachers”

Margo Price at “Stand With Teachers”

Eddie Vedder at “Stand With Teachers”

Songs performed:

Bruce Springsteen – “Letter To You”

Eddie Vedder – “Growin’ Up”

Jackson Browne – “The Rebel Jesus”

Margo Price – “Long Live The King”

Melle Mel – “Ms. Rose”