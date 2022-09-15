Mariah Carey Celebrates 25th Anniversary of ‘Butterfly’ with Reissue and More

Multi-octave-sporting R&B legend Mariah Carey is celebrating 25 years since the release of her 1997 studio album Butterfly.

The singer announced her plans for the milestone Wednesday (Sept. 14), posting on her Instagram a video with the caption “#Butterfly25 is here!! Celebrating 25… minutes… since the release of my favorite and probably most personal album Starting 9/16.”

Beginning Friday (Sept. 16), exclusive content will begin rolling out in celebration. The album’s 25th anniversary will see Butterfly reissued with eight new bonus tracks from the Butterfly sessions. The music videos for tracks “Honey” and “The Roof” will be re-released in 4K, along with a documentary on the making of the classic “Honey” video. Live performances from the album’s original release will accompany the other content, as well as special vinyl and cassette tape releases, album-themed merch, and more.

In June, the star was among the 2022 class of inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In her acceptance speech at the ceremony, she said “I constantly have to remind people I’m a songwriter.”

Her sixth album, Butterfly, is a testament to that hard-earned award. From the instant success of “Honey” to the title track, the biggest hits on the record were written by the singer, and those tunes most personal to her, really shine on the album.

Heavy with emotional ballads and full of deeply soulful stylings, Carey found freedom in Butterfly as it was her first album at the end of a controlling marriage and tumultuous working relationship. She was able to take back control over her own musical direction to create her 1997 classic and here we are 25 years later.

Spread your wings and prepare to fly and celebrate with the official “Butterfly” music video.

(Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)