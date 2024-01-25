Mark Knopfler Thrills Fans with Announcement of New Solo Album, ‘One Deep River’: “So Happy I Could Cry!”

Mark Knopfler has announced plans to release his 10th solo studio album, One Deep River, on April 12. The record is a follow-up to the ex-Dire Straits frontman’s 2018 release, Down the Road Wherever.

The 74-year-old guitar great has released a song from the record titled “Ahead of the Game” as an advance digital track. The song is a shuffling, mid-tempo melodic rock tune showcasing Knopfler’s tasteful, melodic guitar riffing.

One Deep River can be pre-ordered now, and is available in multiple formats and configurations. The album can be purchased as a standard CD, a two-LP set, and on cassette; via various digital formats; and as a deluxe box set. The standard versions of the album feature 12 tracks.

The box set comes packaged with CD and two-LP versions of One Deep River, a bonus CD with five non-album tracks, and a bonus LP with four different extra tracks. The collection also includes an enamel badge, three guitar picks, and a glossy litho print.

More About One Deep River

According to a press statement, the album “offers an unstoppable flow of future Knopfler classics, with their customarily learned lyrics and refined guitar textures.”

The statement also notes that the songs feature such “genre-crossing ingredients and influences” as blues, folk, and rock, and “reveal their charms with unhurried grace and depth.”

A post on Knopfler’s social media sites announcing the album features what appears to be a snippet of a music video for “Ahead of the Game.”

Fans React to News of Knopfler’s Album

News of One Deep River has inspired fans to post excited comments on Knopfler’s socials.

One fan wrote, “So happy I could cry! It makes me feel so happy to think there’s still songs of his that haven’t touched my ears yet!”

A second posted a note that reads, “Great news!! Hoping so much for a tour again. Latest was the best I have ever been to, and I have been to many many.”

A third fan wrote, “This is kinda life saving for my father who’s a huge fan and going through tough times. Mark’s music is giving him a lot of strength and comfort. We are really looking forward to the new album!”

Knopfler currently has no concerts confirmed for 2024. The last time he toured was in 2019, when he was promoting Down the Road Wherever.