4 Songs You Didn’t Know Dire Straits’ Mark Knopfler Wrote

When Mark Knopfler was 13, he had a Saturday morning job as a copyboy for the Evening Chronicle in Newcastle, England. There, he became friends with the copy editor, the late poet Basil Bunting (1900-1985). Three decades after Bunting’s death, Knopfler penned the song “Basil,” in tribute to the writer and released it on his 2015 solo album, Tracker.

With a knack for the most perceptive lyrics, Knopfler has always allowed people, places, and experiences to inspire the song. His perceptive lyrics immediately penetrated Dire Straits, by the time they formed in the late 1970s on one of their biggest hits “Sultans of Swing“—inspired by watching a house band perform to a handful of drunken patrons at a small pub. As the band’s singer and primary songwriter, Knopfler kept Dire Straits’ hits coming throughout the 1980s with “Romeo and Juliet,” “Private Investigations,” “Walk of Life,” and the Sting co-penned 1985 MTV video hit, “Money for Nothing,” among many others.

Along with releasing nine solo albums, from the 1996 debut, Golden Heart, through Down the Road Wherever in 2018, Knopfler has scored nine films, including the 2016 drama, Altamira, and released two collaborative albums with Emmylou Harris and another with Chet Atkins, Neck and Neck, which won three Grammys.

Along with his Dire Straits, solo, and collaborative catalog, here are four songs Knopfler wrote for film and other artists over a 30-year stretch.

1. “Private Dancer,” Tina Turner (1984)

Written by Mark Knopfler

Initially, Knopfler wrote “Private Dancer” for his band Dire Straits in 1983. After realizing the song would be best sung by a woman, he pitched it to Tina Turner, who used it as the title track of her 1984 comeback album.

Featuring Jeff Beck on guitar, the song showed Turner’s more sensual side and peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 3 on the R&B chart

2. “Storybook Love,” Mark Knopfler, featuring Willy DeVille (1987)

Featured on ‘The Princess Bride’ soundtrack, scored by Mark Knopfler

Knopfler composed the original soundtrack for the 1987 cult classic The Princess Bride, starring Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Billy Crystal, wrestler Andre the Giant, and many more.

The soundtrack opens on the song “Storybook Love,” performed by Willy DeVille and Knopfler, who also produced the track, and follows a fantastical look at love as if it were pulled from the pages of a fairytale.

The Princess Bride soundtrack picked up an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.

This love was stronger than the powers so dark

A prince could have within his keeping

His spells to weave and steal a heart

Within her breast, but only sleeping

3. “I Think I Love You Too Much,” The Jeff Healy Band (1990)

Written by Mark Knopfler

Off The Jeff Healey band’s second album, Hell to Pay, Knopfler penned the bluesy rocker “I Think I Love You Too Much.” Knopfler also sings backing vocals and plays guitar on the track.

The album was one of the top 25 best-selling albums in Canada in 1990 and also features a cover of the George Harrison-penned Beatles classic “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” with Harrison and Jeff Lynne on guitars and backing vocals.

I’m not alone, you’re sittin’ right there

How come I get the feeling,

You could vanish into the air?

I love you more than anybody else baby

Can’t you tell I’m an easy touch

Oh, baby baby, I think I love you too much

If I picked you up, you’d slip right away

And if I locked you up,

You’d find a way to make me pay

You’re gonna hurt me more than anybody else baby,

‘Cause you know I’m an easy touch

Oh, baby baby, I think I love you too much

4. “Oldest Surfer on the Beach,” Jimmy Buffett (2013)

Written by Mark Knopfler

In 2013, Knopfler wrote and played guitar on the song “Oldest Surfer on the Beach,” off Jimmy Buffett‘s 28th album, Songs From St. Somewhere. The song reflects on the passing of time and a man’s undying love to catch the waves.

The album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.

There’s nothing that I want to do

No place I’m trying to reach

Only time is now more precious to

The oldest surfer on the beach

The oldest surfer on the beach

I stopped searching for perfection

Many waves ago

What really matters is the here and now

And that’s about all I know

Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns