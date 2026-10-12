New and Improved: Getting to Know Martin’s New 16 Series Guitars

Working full-time at a music shop, I’m surrounded every day by amazing guitars. Of all the new instruments entering the shop, Martin’s recently refreshed 16 series has been producing a lot of excitement. Getting them out of the box and having many opportunities to play them, it’s very easy to see why. All solid wood, made in Nazareth, PA, and a high-quality padded soft case… what’s not to love?

Let’s break it down and meet the newest members of Martin’s refreshed 16 series and learn what sets them apart.

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What’s Different?

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This series still features the solid-wood construction and Nazareth, PA, manufacturing of its predecessors. However, a few updates set this refreshed 16 series apart. This refresh includes new slope-shoulder and jumbo sizes, factory-installed LR Baggs Element pickups, and bold new gloss-top color options. These include Cherry Cola, Blue Denim, and Cream. Wanting something a bit more traditional or understated? Have no fear; colors like natural, black smoke, and 1935 burst are on standby.

Now that we know what’s different, let’s check out the models.

00L-16E

Featuring a solid spruce top with scalloped X-bracing, solid mahogany back and sides, and a comfortable 24.9-inch scale with 1 3/4-inch nut width, the 00L-16E is a finger-picker’s delight. The smallest in the series, it delivers a focused yet balanced sound. It’s the perfect option for players who prefer to use their fingers or those looking for a good songwriting companion.

GPC-16E

Moving up a size in the lineup, the GPC-16E is a great option for players looking for something that is balanced in sound and ready for any musical situation. Again, we have a solid spruce top with scalloped X-bracing, but now we have the addition of a solid Indian rosewood back and sides, in addition to a longer 25.4-inch scale. The extra string tension from the longer scale, combined with the rosewood, adds clear highs and bass to the sound; paired with the spruce top, it gives the GPC-16E nice projection and lots of beautiful overtones. To cap it off, the addition of a cutaway is an appealing feature for players looking to experiment above the 15th fret.

DSS-16E

One of my favorites in Martin’s refreshed 16 series, the DSS-16E is the definition of a “workhorse”. It features the unique pairing of a slope-shouldered dreadnought body with a shorter 24.9-inch scale. This combination gives it a bold, full sound with a more relaxed feel. This model has a solid spruce top with forward-shifted X-bracing and solid mahogany back and sides. With the DSS-16E, it doesn’t matter what you play or how you play; this guitar is ready for anything.

J-16E

If you’re looking for a guitar with some power, the J-16E is going to be right up your alley. This model brings Martin’s jumbo body to the 16 series for the first time; for rhythm players and strummers, it’s a dream come true. Featuring a solid spruce top, rosewood back and sides, and scalloped X-bracing, this guitar delivers a clear and commanding sound with tons of dynamics. The J-16E really shines with players who prefer to play with a pick, but sounds amazing as a finger-style guitar as well.

Grand J-16E 12 String

They may not be fun to tune or re-string, but a good 12-string guitar is a beautiful thing. The Grand J-16E 12-string is just that! This model combines Martin’s grand jumbo shape with the shallower depth of their 000 size guitars. A unique combination, this gives the J-16E a large but balanced sound. It provides the perfect foundation for this 12-string platform. Featuring a solid spruce top, rosewood back and sides, and non-scalloped X-bracing, this guitar rings rich, clear, and balanced.

Closing Thoughts

Although most would not consider a price point ranging from $2,499.99 to $2,599.99 affordable, these 16 series guitars will inspire and last their owners a lifetime. Providing something for every player, Martin has once again proven it’s possible to take a good thing and make it better.

With new body shapes, updated electronics, and color options aimed to please all, it’s no surprise this series is a hit. If you’re looking for an all-solid-wood, American-made guitar that’s ready to hit the stage, these new Martin 16 series guitars need to be on your radar.

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