Congratulations to all our May/June 2020 Lyric Contest winners! CLICK HERE to enter the July/August contest, deadline May 15 @ 11:59 PM CST.

1st Place

“Echo”

By Matt Dunn

Syracuse, NY

I make no apologies

These eyes from which I see

Blown glass in fire forged

By hands that came before me

He was his, I am mine

Each generation’s son

Shoes to fill with anxious feet

Forever rabbit run

Born am I, this time and place

This skin, bone, heart and face

Perspective tinted shade of race

Primeval walls to find embrace

I make no apologies

These ears from which I hear

Tuned to bells in ancient songs

Sung across a flat frontier

One fleck amongst the flecks

Half darkness and half light

Rising morning discovery

Dissolved into the night

Born am I, this time and place

This skin, bone, heart and face

Perspective tinted shade of race

Primeval walls to find embrace

I make no apologies

These words that I speak

My voice only an echo

Revolutionary antique

2nd Place

“Better Off Blue”

By Dan Demonbreun

Murfreesboro, TN

How you gonna give me what I need?

You’ve got a pocket full of pills and a head full of weed

Spent my time gettin close to you

But I’m starting to think I was better off blue

Yea I’m better off blue than I was with you

With all the things you put me through

But you called my name and I just flew

And I’m starting to think I was better off blue

How you gonna give me what I need?

You’ve got a half tank of gas and a hard need for speed

Been down this road a time or two

And I’m startin to think I was better off blue

Yea I’m better off blue than I am with you

Knowin damn well you can’t be true

Bless her heart my momma knew

And I startin to think I’m better off blue

I was strung out, hung out left for dead

I didn’t listen to what friends said

I walked the floor to get back to you

And I’m startin to think I am better off blue

How you gonna give me what I need?

When what you need always comes from me.

I was down and lonely that much is true

And I’m startin to think I am better off blue

Yea I’m better off blue than I was with you

With all the shit you put me through

There’s a hole in my heart that’s burned straight through

And I’m damn sure, I’m better off blue

3rd Place

“Old Oak Tree”

By Jenny Leigh, Ryan Sorestad, Nick Donley

Nashville, TN

Verse 1:

Canned beans on paper-plates

Cheap champagne to celebrate the new house

I got two chairs pulled up to me

With a rigged up, Dixie cup, front yard dandelion centerpiece

I’m four strong legs and a coat of mahogany

Pretty good for an old oak tree

Verse 2:

I got coffee rings, and memories

Crayola crayon ABC’s, I’ve got my scars

Been a catch-all for bills and keys

Late night talks, the birds and bees

Ya I’ve heard it all

I’m where they break bread, say grace and “honey, pass the peas”

Pretty good for an old oak tree

Bridge:

Could’ve fallen in a forest

Nobody would have noticed

Burned up in a wild fire

I could’ve been struck by lightning

Split in half, left cracked and crying

Fighting for my life

Verse 3:

I’ve been packed-up and stowed away

Dark as night and it’s been 3 days on a bumpy road

When the U-haul stops, I’m relieved to see

Familiar faces carrying me

To our new home

I’m four strong legs and a coat of mahogany

And I’m proud to keep my roots in this family

Pretty good for an old oak tree

Pretty good for an old oak tree

Pretty good for an old oak tree

4th Place

Cut Loose the Horses

By Dell Owens

Payson, AZ

An old fair grounds cowboy, passed on one day

when he got to Heaven, he heard a voice say

if you could have one wish, what would it be

would you ask that you lived on eternally

the old timer stood there and thought for awhile

then on his face came a weathered old smile

If only one wish Lord, it would not be for me

I ask that you set all my wood Horses free

Chorus:

Cut loose the Horses from the merry go rounds

unshackle their spirits, set their feet on the ground

And let those Caballos forever run free

That’s all I would ask for, nothin for me

So softly the voice said bless you old man

you’ve spent your whole life, lending others your hand

you’ve done my work well, though humble it seems

this one wish you ask for, so let it be

Then the sky parted wide to the Cowboy’s surprise

there came his wood Horses and the tears filled his eyes

what a wonderful sight Lord, oh how can it be

It was your love old Cowboy that set them all free

So he cut loose their cinches and let those saddles fall

And they walked side by side thru the green grass so tall

Till they came to a Ranch house, where the sign read so plain

Welcome old Cowboy to your home on the range

Welcome old cowboy your home on the range

Honorable Mentions

• “Really Good At Bars” – Aaron Wheeler

• “Southern Road” – Sarah Jackson

• “A New Tomorrow Today” – Kip McGuire

• “I Wish That I Was Him” – Anthony Quails

• “English Rose” – Scot Dragan

• “I Want My Honky Tonk Back” – Craig Hendricks

• “Piper Lane” – Todd Brewer

• “One Kentucky Moon” – David Swint

• “Porch Swing Conversations” – Lyndee Underbakke

• “Uber Can’t Find the Farm” – Joseph Richmond