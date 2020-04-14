Congratulations to all our May/June 2020 Lyric Contest winners! CLICK HERE to enter the July/August contest, deadline May 15 @ 11:59 PM CST.
1st Place
“Echo”
By Matt Dunn
Syracuse, NY
I make no apologies
These eyes from which I see
Blown glass in fire forged
By hands that came before me
He was his, I am mine
Each generation’s son
Shoes to fill with anxious feet
Forever rabbit run
Born am I, this time and place
This skin, bone, heart and face
Perspective tinted shade of race
Primeval walls to find embrace
I make no apologies
These ears from which I hear
Tuned to bells in ancient songs
Sung across a flat frontier
One fleck amongst the flecks
Half darkness and half light
Rising morning discovery
Dissolved into the night
Born am I, this time and place
This skin, bone, heart and face
Perspective tinted shade of race
Primeval walls to find embrace
I make no apologies
These words that I speak
My voice only an echo
Revolutionary antique
2nd Place
“Better Off Blue”
By Dan Demonbreun
Murfreesboro, TN
How you gonna give me what I need?
You’ve got a pocket full of pills and a head full of weed
Spent my time gettin close to you
But I’m starting to think I was better off blue
Yea I’m better off blue than I was with you
With all the things you put me through
But you called my name and I just flew
And I’m starting to think I was better off blue
How you gonna give me what I need?
You’ve got a half tank of gas and a hard need for speed
Been down this road a time or two
And I’m startin to think I was better off blue
Yea I’m better off blue than I am with you
Knowin damn well you can’t be true
Bless her heart my momma knew
And I startin to think I’m better off blue
I was strung out, hung out left for dead
I didn’t listen to what friends said
I walked the floor to get back to you
And I’m startin to think I am better off blue
How you gonna give me what I need?
When what you need always comes from me.
I was down and lonely that much is true
And I’m startin to think I am better off blue
Yea I’m better off blue than I was with you
With all the shit you put me through
There’s a hole in my heart that’s burned straight through
And I’m damn sure, I’m better off blue
3rd Place
“Old Oak Tree”
By Jenny Leigh, Ryan Sorestad, Nick Donley
Nashville, TN
Verse 1:
Canned beans on paper-plates
Cheap champagne to celebrate the new house
I got two chairs pulled up to me
With a rigged up, Dixie cup, front yard dandelion centerpiece
I’m four strong legs and a coat of mahogany
Pretty good for an old oak tree
Verse 2:
I got coffee rings, and memories
Crayola crayon ABC’s, I’ve got my scars
Been a catch-all for bills and keys
Late night talks, the birds and bees
Ya I’ve heard it all
I’m where they break bread, say grace and “honey, pass the peas”
Pretty good for an old oak tree
Bridge:
Could’ve fallen in a forest
Nobody would have noticed
Burned up in a wild fire
I could’ve been struck by lightning
Split in half, left cracked and crying
Fighting for my life
Verse 3:
I’ve been packed-up and stowed away
Dark as night and it’s been 3 days on a bumpy road
When the U-haul stops, I’m relieved to see
Familiar faces carrying me
To our new home
I’m four strong legs and a coat of mahogany
And I’m proud to keep my roots in this family
Pretty good for an old oak tree
Pretty good for an old oak tree
Pretty good for an old oak tree
4th Place
Cut Loose the Horses
By Dell Owens
Payson, AZ
An old fair grounds cowboy, passed on one day
when he got to Heaven, he heard a voice say
if you could have one wish, what would it be
would you ask that you lived on eternally
the old timer stood there and thought for awhile
then on his face came a weathered old smile
If only one wish Lord, it would not be for me
I ask that you set all my wood Horses free
Chorus:
Cut loose the Horses from the merry go rounds
unshackle their spirits, set their feet on the ground
And let those Caballos forever run free
That’s all I would ask for, nothin for me
So softly the voice said bless you old man
you’ve spent your whole life, lending others your hand
you’ve done my work well, though humble it seems
this one wish you ask for, so let it be
Then the sky parted wide to the Cowboy’s surprise
there came his wood Horses and the tears filled his eyes
what a wonderful sight Lord, oh how can it be
It was your love old Cowboy that set them all free
So he cut loose their cinches and let those saddles fall
And they walked side by side thru the green grass so tall
Till they came to a Ranch house, where the sign read so plain
Welcome old Cowboy to your home on the range
Welcome old cowboy your home on the range
Honorable Mentions
• “Really Good At Bars” – Aaron Wheeler
• “Southern Road” – Sarah Jackson
• “A New Tomorrow Today” – Kip McGuire
• “I Wish That I Was Him” – Anthony Quails
• “English Rose” – Scot Dragan
• “I Want My Honky Tonk Back” – Craig Hendricks
• “Piper Lane” – Todd Brewer
• “One Kentucky Moon” – David Swint
• “Porch Swing Conversations” – Lyndee Underbakke
• “Uber Can’t Find the Farm” – Joseph Richmond