Bruce Springsteen Announces Special COVID-19 Relief Concert, “Jersey 4 Jersey”

Bruce Springsteen made a video appearance on today’s “Good Morning America“ show to announce ‘Jersey 4 Jersey,’ a special concert to benefit the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund and fight the social and economic impact of COVID-19.

“New Jersey has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and the people of New Jersey have always stepped up during difficult times,” Springsteen said. “That’s why I am pleased to announce that on April 22, I hope you’ll join me, Jon Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett, Jon Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg, Charlie Puth, SZA, Saquon Barkley, Danny DeVito, Chelsea Handler and many more for this special event.” Other celebrities scheduled to appear during the online event are Halsey, Chris Rock and Kelly Ripa.

Bruce Springsteen announced that he is teaming up with other New Jersey native celebrities for a #JerseyForJersey event that will raise money for the NJ pandemic relief fund. Tune in April 22nd on @ABCNetwork! pic.twitter.com/kgOKiqL15y — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2020 Bruce Springsteen announces Jersey 4 Jersey benefit concert for the NJ Pandemic Relief Fund on ABC’s “Good Morning America”

NJPRF is a non-profit organization hosted by the Community Foundation of New Jersey. It was founded by Tammy Snyder Murphy, NJ’s First Lady to the Governor, and Josh Weinreich, a retired bank executive who is now Chairman of the Board of the Community Foodbank of New Jersey.

Jersey 4 Jersey will be broadcast at 7 PM EST on Wednesday, April 22, on Apple Music and AppleTV apps, worldwide. It will also be broadcast live and rebroadcast five times on E Street Radio on SiriusXM, currently free on the SiriusXM app. And it will be carried on WABC Channel 7, WPVI 6ABC, WPIX, News12, NJTV and radio outlets including 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, CBS-FM, WFAN, New York’s Country 94.7, Alt 92.3, Q104.3 and others. Social media posts will be shared with the hashtag #jersey4jersey.

The website promises “One hundred percent of every dollar received online by NJPRF will go to organizations that provide essential services to those in need and to assist those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“New Jersey is on the front lines of this pandemic, making it more important than ever for us to do what Jersey does best – take care of one another,” said New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy. “That’s why we’re asking everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey’s finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey Pride during these unprecedented times.”

Besides raising funds for NJPRF.org, JERSEY 4 JERSEY will honor those on New Jersey’s front lines, including healthcare workers, first responders and other essential employees. The event also will remind all those tuning in about how they can help stop the spread.

Springsteen, who’s last public performance was this past January at the Light of Day Foundation’s fundraiser for Parkinson’s disease research in Asbury Park added,“This is our effort to do everything we can for our folks here in the Garden State. And I hope you’ll join us.”