The Romanticized Meaning Behind “Aja” by Steely Dan

“Aja” acts as the title track for Steely Dan’s sixth studio album. Many fans consider the sprawling track the duo’s magnum opus – or at least one of their very best offerings. None of Steely Dan’s songs could be considered simple. They are known for their intricate production, but they take things to a new level on “Aja.”

The deeply visual lyrics tell the story of a woman named Aja and the solace she provides with her peaceful nature. But who is Aja? Is she a real person? Did Walter Becker and Donald Fagen make her up? Find all the answers, below.

Behind the Meaning of “Aja”

According to Fagen, “Aja” was inspired by a real woman. The keyboardist had a distant friend who was married to a Korean woman with the titular name. Apparently, he thought the name evoked a certain romance. So much so, that he wrote a whole song about it.

The lyrics are mythical in nature, but the overarching message is about “tranquility that can come of a quiet relationship with a beautiful woman” (per Genius).

Up on the hill

People never stare

They just don’t care

Chinese music under banyan trees

Here at the dude ranch above the sea

Aja

When all my dime dancin’ is through

I run to you

In each verse, Fagen sings about “dime dancing,” which has allusions to drug use – though Fagen never confirms that connection in the song. Regardless of what he specifically meant by that line, it’s clear he is becoming distracted by worldly pursuits. At the end of each verse, Fagen returns his attention to Aja and her quiet tranquility.

They’ve got time to burn

There’s no return

Double helix in the sky tonight

Throw out the hardware

Let’s do it right

Aja

When all my dime dancin’ is through

I run to you

The production of the song engrosses the listener into the story. It’s a wild trip of a song, showcasing smooth melodies. It mirrors the dichotomy between Fagen’s “dime dancing” and his assuage with Aja. The marriage between the song’s production and lyrical elements showcases just what made Steely Dan such a powerhouse in the music industry.

