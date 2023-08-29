Pilgrimage Festival Announces 2023 Schedule

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival has announced its official schedule. This year’s fest boasts headliners Zach Bryan, The Lumineers, The Black Crowes, and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

This year’s Franklin, Tennessee-based event is set for September 23 and 24. The Lumineers and The Black Crowes are set to perform headlining slots on Saturday while Bryan and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats close things out on Sunday.

Elsewhere on the lineup are Ashley McBryde, Margo Price, The Head And The Heart, Yola, Better Than Ezra, James Bay, Hailey Whitters, Boy Named Banjo, Luke Grimes, Ian Munsick, The War and Treaty, Patrick Droney, and more.

Tickets are now on sale. Children under the age of seven can get into the festival for free with a GA ticket holder. Other ticket options include two-day GA, two-day VIP, and single-day GA. Single-day VIP tickets are currently sold out.

Check out the full lineup for this year’s Pilgrimage, below.

2023 PILGRIMAGE MUSIC & CULTURAL FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

*Schedules for each stage are subject to change

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Midnight Sun Stage

1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. – Tash Neal

2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. – Hailey Whitters

3:50 p.m. – 5:05 p.m. – Better Than Ezra

5:50 p.m. – 7:05 p.m. – The Head And The Heart

8:15 p.m. – 9:55 p.m. – The Lumineers

Gold Record Road Stage

12:30 p.m. – 1:10 p.m. – Peter One

1:40 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Boy Named Banjo

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – James Bay

4:50 p.m. – 5:50 p.m. – Yola

6:55 p.m. – 8:10 p.m. – The Black Crowes

Americana Music Triangle Experience

12:05 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. – Michael Rix

1:00 p.m. – 1:40 p.m. – Hippies and Cowboys

1:55 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. – People on the Porch

3:10 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – The Watson Twins

4:30 p.m. – 5:35 p.m. – Bones Owens

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Mike Farris

Franklin Fun Farm Performance Tent

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Bach 2 Rock Youth Bands + DJs

2:00 p.m. – 2:10 p.m. – Story Time w/ Williamson County Library

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Bubble Party!

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Beyond Wings Aerialists & Hula Hoop Dancers

6:00 p.m. – 6:10 p.m. – Story Time w/ Williamson County Library

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Midnight Sun Stage

1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. – Madeline Edwards

2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. – The War and Treaty

3:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Luke Grimes

5:00 p.m. – Tommy Jackson’s Rocky Top Revue

5:40 p.m. – 6:55 p.m. – Ashley McBryde

8:00 p.m. – 9:55 p.m. – Zach Bryan

Gold Record Road Stage

12:30 p.m. – 1:10 p.m. – Tigirlily Gold

1:40 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Patrick Droney

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Ian Munsick

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. – Margo Price

6:30 p.m. – 7:55 p.m. – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Americana Music Triangle Experience

12:10 p.m. – 12:35 p.m. – Shain Shapiro

12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. – Down Home Church

2:05 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – Troubadour Blue

3:10 p.m. – 4:10 p.m. – Owensboro Bluegrass Band

4:35 p.m. – 5:35 p.m. – Tommy Prine

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Charlie Worsham

Franklin Fun Farm Performance Tent

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Bach 2 Rock Youth Bands + DJs

2:00 p.m. – 2:10 p.m. – Story Time w/ Williamson County Library

2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m – Colorful Hats Juggling & Balancing Act

4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Magic Show!

5:00 p.m. – 5:10 p.m. – Story Time w/ Williamson County Library

