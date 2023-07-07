Meaning Behind Roger Miller’s Novelty Song “Chug-a-Lug”

Country music is known for its drinking songs. Roger Miller offered a unique twist with one of his own, “Chug-a-Lug.” “I think originality is the end result of a man’s search for something you can do well,” Miller shared with Pop Chronicles in 1969. He certainly proved that statement with “Chug-a-Lug,” the 1964 novelty song he wrote solo that celebrates liquid indulgence. The term “chug-a-lug,” which is defined as chugging a beverage in one gulp, is a fitting title for the song that’s based on a true story.

Meaning Behind the Song

The scene is set in a schoolyard when a friend of Miller’s brings a mason jar of homemade grape wine. Together, the two friends and this other fool get drunk off the strong liquor to the point where my ears still ring. But this is merely the beginning of the story, as the two students later run off during a field trip to a farm and sneak out behind the barn where they stumble upon a moonshine still and drink to their hearts’ content.

Chug-a-lug, chug-a-lug/Make you want to holler hi-de-ho/Burns your tummy, don’tcha know?/Chug-a-lug, chug-a-lug, Miller chants in the bouncy, sing-a-long chorus. The song ends with Miller as a 15-year-old who goes with his uncle to an old dive bar. I get snuck in/For my first taste of sin/I said, “Lemme have a big old sip”/Bll-bbb, I done a double back flip, he sings.

The song was based on a boy that Miller knew growing up in Oklahoma. “There used to be this big old fat boy who lived in my hometown, Erick, Oklahoma. His name is Bud Keithley and he could drink a beer in three seconds,” Miller explained to Pop Chronicles. “‘Chug-a-Lug’s a true story, most of my songs are true stories.”

Despite Miller’s initial hesitation about releasing the song as a single out of concern of offending his audience, Charlie Fach, the head of Miller’s record label at the time Smash Records, started to test it out on various audiences. “Charles was the one who wanted ‘Chug-a-Lug,’ we didn’t know he was testing this thing in places,” “Chug-a-Lug” producer Jerry Kennedy allegedly said, according to Miller’s bio on his website. “’The college crowd is eating up this ‘Chug-a-Lug.’ And I said, ‘Well, we’ve got our country fans to consider here. And fortunately, they loved it too.”

“Chug-a-Lug” is one of Miller’s signature hits. It peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. It was his second crossover hit following “Dang Me,” which hit No. 1 on the country chart and No. 7 on the Hot 100.