‘The Voice’ Fans Welcome Keith Urban but Make It Clear Christina Aguilera Made the Show What It Is

The Voice has announced Keith Urban as its next Mega Mentor, and fans are loving the news. However, some fans took to social media to remind the show of who made it what it is in the very beginning—Christina Aguilera.

Before the mentor reveal, the show asked fans on Twitter/X who they thought should be the next Mega Mentor. They posted a composite photo of possible mentors, with some previous coaches featured, such as Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande. Aguilera was notably absent from the photo collage, however, and fans had beef with that.

“Xtina invented YOU. JUST KNOW that,” one fan wrote, posting an edited photo with Aguilera at the very top, looming over all the other coaches. Another commented, “The thing is that none of these people on that picture really do or did what [Christina] did on the show. Xtina was the best coach. Sang live with the participants. She is the Voice.”

Fans Remind The Voice of Christina Aguilera’s Influence, Plus Keith Urban is Set to Join as Mega Mentor

“Imagine shading the artist who made you what you are today!” another wrote, including a 2019 interview Aguilera did with Andy Cohen where she addressed her feelings about The Voice. Yet another simply commented, “You excluded the queen of Voice. The one and only Christina Aguilera.”

In the Watch What Happens Live interview, Aguilera was candid about her feelings toward the show and why she ultimately chose to leave. When asked if she enjoyed the way the show turned out when she was on it, she immediately answered “No,” then said, “Well, that’s a complicated answer.”

“I just saw some ins and outs and inner workings that I was not happy with,” Aguilera continued. “I supported some really great talent on that show, and I don’t know why they haven’t had anyone really catapult from it yet … [for] me, I just know that I needed to step away and get back to what I love and what I love to do.”

As far as Keith Urban goes, The Voice fans are excited for his turn on the U.S. version of the show. He was previously a coach on The Voice Australia, scouting amazing local talent there. Now, he’ll have an opportunity to share his incredible insights with the U.S. crowd, dispensing sage wisdom from his decades-long career on the music industry, musical skill, and performing.

