Ashley McBryde Shines Spotlight on Unglamorous Side of Touring with “Made For This”

Ashley McBryde has offered another preview of her upcoming album, The Devil I Know. On Friday (July 7), the singer shared the album’s opening track, “Made For This.” The guitar-heavy song accented by fast-paced drums has a rock vibe as McBryde sings about a strong desire to chase one’s dreams – and the work ethic to back it up.

The chorus captures the unglamorous side of road life, McBryde singing about traveling stuck in a truck, a bathroom stall that doubles as a dressing room while relying on Adderall and alcohol to help get her through the grind. ‘Cause you turn it on when the big man calls/‘Cause he ain’t gonna call you twice/And it’s calling home for a telephone goodnight kiss/Ya gotta be made for this, she asserts at the end of the chorus.

McBryde wrote the song with Travis Meadows while living what she’s singing about, traveling in a tour van and using Meadows’ truck. “We definitely had touring and the life of musicians top of mind,” she explains in a press release. “But this song reaches beyond that. It’s not just touring musicians and bands and crews who are on the road 200+ days a year who are ‘calling home for a telephone goodnight kiss.’ It’s also members of our military, our truck drivers and those that work long or odd hours sacrificing time with their family. We’re lucky we’re made for this.”

McBryde first introduced the album with its lead single, “Light on in the Kitchen,” which is currently climbing up the Top 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. The single was followed by one of the deep cuts, “Learned to Lie.” The Devil I Know will be released on September 8.

In the meantime, the “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” singer has a slew of headlining dates booked, as well as an opening slot on select dates of Jelly Roll’s Backroad Baptism Tour. She’ll also open for Dierks Bentley on his Gravel & Gold Tour at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 5.

Ashley McBryde 2023 Tour Dates:

July 7 Wenonah Park Bay City, Mich.

July 8 Hodag Country Festival 2023 Rhinelander, Wis.

July 13 Santa Maria Fairpark Santa Maria, Calif.

July 14 Green Valley Ranch Backyard Amphitheater Henderson, Nev.

July 15 Stanislaus County Fairgrounds Turlock, Calif.

July 16 California State Fair Sacramento, Calif.

July 22 Ionia Free Fair Fairgrounds Ionia, Mich.

July 23 Country Thunder Wisconsin 2023 Twin Lakes, Wis.

July 28 Country Fan Fest 2023 Tooele, Utah

July 29 Headwaters Country Jam 2023 Cardwell, Mont.

July 30 Abayance Bay Marina Eureka, Mont.

Aug. 1 Mount Baker Theatre Bellingham, Wash.

Aug. 2 Britt Festival Pavilion Jacksonville, Ore.

Aug. 4 Oregon Jamboree Music Festival 2023 Sweet Home, Ore.

Aug. 5 Memorial Field Sandpoint, Idaho

Aug. 6 Big Valley Jamboree 2023 Camrose, Alberta

Aug. 11 Jiffy Lube Live* Bristow, Va.

Aug. 12 Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater* Virginia Beach, Va.

Aug. 19 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre* Maryland Heights, Mo.

Aug. 25 CHI Health Center Omaha* Omaha, Neb.

Aug. 26 T-Mobile Center* Kansas City, Mo.

Sept. 1-3 Georgia Country Music Festival Marietta, Ga.

Sept. 5 Red Rocks Amphitheatre^ Morrison, Colo.

Sept. 19 Paycom Center* Oklahoma City, Okla.

Sept. 21 Germania Insurance Amphitheater* Austin, Texas

Sept. 24 Pilgrimage Festival 2023 Franklin, Tenn.



* Jelly Roll Backroad Baptism Tour 2023

^ Dierks Bentley Gravel & Gold Tour

Photo by Katie Kauss / Courtesy of EB Media