Ashley McBryde Shines Spotlight on Unglamorous Side of Touring with “Made For This”

Ashley McBryde has offered another preview of her upcoming album, The Devil I Know. On Friday (July 7), the singer shared the album’s opening track, “Made For This.” The guitar-heavy song accented by fast-paced drums has a rock vibe as McBryde sings about a strong desire to chase one’s dreams – and the work ethic to back it up.

Videos by American Songwriter

The chorus captures the unglamorous side of road life, McBryde singing about traveling stuck in a truck, a bathroom stall that doubles as a dressing room while relying on Adderall and alcohol to help get her through the grind. ‘Cause you turn it on when the big man calls/‘Cause he ain’t gonna call you twice/And it’s calling home for a telephone goodnight kiss/Ya gotta be made for this, she asserts at the end of the chorus.

McBryde wrote the song with Travis Meadows while living what she’s singing about, traveling in a tour van and using Meadows’ truck. “We definitely had touring and the life of musicians top of mind,” she explains in a press release. “But this song reaches beyond that. It’s not just touring musicians and bands and crews who are on the road 200+ days a year who are ‘calling home for a telephone goodnight kiss.’ It’s also members of our military, our truck drivers and those that work long or odd hours sacrificing time with their family. We’re lucky we’re made for this.”

McBryde first introduced the album with its lead single, “Light on in the Kitchen,” which is currently climbing up the Top 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. The single was followed by one of the deep cuts, “Learned to Lie.” The Devil I Know will be released on September 8.

In the meantime, the “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” singer has a slew of headlining dates booked, as well as an opening slot on select dates of Jelly Roll’s Backroad Baptism Tour. She’ll also open for Dierks Bentley on his Gravel & Gold Tour at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 5.

Ashley McBryde 2023 Tour Dates:

July 7              Wenonah Park                                                             Bay City, Mich.
July 8              Hodag Country Festival 2023                                     Rhinelander, Wis.
July 13            Santa Maria Fairpark                                                  Santa Maria, Calif.
July 14            Green Valley Ranch Backyard Amphitheater             Henderson, Nev.
July 15            Stanislaus County Fairgrounds                                   Turlock, Calif.
July 16            California State Fair                                                   Sacramento, Calif.
July 22            Ionia Free Fair Fairgrounds                                        Ionia, Mich.   
July 23            Country Thunder Wisconsin 2023                              Twin Lakes, Wis.
July 28            Country Fan Fest 2023                                               Tooele, Utah
July 29             Headwaters Country Jam 2023                                  Cardwell, Mont.
July 30            Abayance Bay Marina                                                 Eureka, Mont.
Aug. 1             Mount Baker Theatre                                                  Bellingham, Wash.
Aug. 2             Britt Festival Pavilion                                                 Jacksonville, Ore.
Aug. 4             Oregon Jamboree Music Festival 2023                      Sweet Home, Ore.
Aug. 5             Memorial Field                                                           Sandpoint, Idaho
Aug. 6             Big Valley Jamboree 2023                                          Camrose, Alberta
Aug. 11           Jiffy Lube Live*                                                         Bristow, Va.
Aug. 12           Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*            Virginia Beach, Va.
Aug. 19           Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*                             Maryland Heights, Mo.
Aug. 25           CHI Health Center Omaha*                                       Omaha, Neb.
Aug. 26           T-Mobile Center*                                                        Kansas City, Mo.
Sept. 1-3          Georgia Country Music Festival                                Marietta, Ga.
Sept. 5             Red Rocks Amphitheatre^                                          Morrison, Colo.
Sept. 19           Paycom Center*                                                         Oklahoma City, Okla.
Sept. 21           Germania Insurance Amphitheater*                           Austin, Texas
Sept. 24           Pilgrimage Festival 2023                                            Franklin, Tenn.
 
* Jelly Roll Backroad Baptism Tour 2023
^ Dierks Bentley Gravel & Gold Tour

Photo by Katie Kauss / Courtesy of EB Media

Leave a Reply

The Origins of The Police

Meaning Behind Roger Miller’s Novelty Song “Chug-a-Lug”