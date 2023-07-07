The Killers Announce Intimate Show at First Avenue Prior to Their Gig at SummerFest 2023

The Killers have announced that they will be playing an intimate gig at First Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The newly-announced show will be preceded by a set of shows at Minneapolis’s Target Field on July 14 and 15. The Target Field concerts will be much less intimate, with the venue being able to sit 40,000 fans.

The First Avenue concert is currently scheduled for July 13. Presale tickets will be available starting July 7 at noon, and general tickets will be available on July 8 at 10 AM. Tickets for the show cost $95 per person.

The Killers features singer Brandon Flowers, drummer Ronnie Vannucci, piano player Dave Keuning, and guitarist Mark Stoermer. The band had a huge hit with 2004’s “Somebody Told Me,” which was nominated for two Grammys in 2005. The Killers have been nominated for a total of seven Grammys.

During a 2022 interview with NME, Brandon Flowers discussed the fulfillment he feels from playing live shows. Flowers said, “We’re spoiled, though: we have great crowds. People have been cooped up a little bit and this is an outlet for them.

“We’ve missed that communal experience and that outlet ourselves, it’s part of our identity. I say it so much because it’s sort of a surprise to me,” Flowers continued. “When we started, it was about the songs, of course, then you realise that there’s this whole other artform. We’ve taken advantage of that, and it’s also just been really wonderful for us.”

The Killers’ Target Field shows are part of Summerfest 2023. In addition to The Killers, Summerfest 2023 will feature performances from several prominent artists including Eric Church, Elle King, Zac Brown Band, Bonobo, and Sheryl Crow.

Summerfest 2023 is advertised as a truly unique musical showcase. Summerfest’s official website states, “Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance is all about bringing you shows you’ll brag about and moments that you just can’t miss.

More stages and picture-perfect spaces on the lakefront, local eats, drinks, shopping, and even an all-new children’s area for your up-and-coming little rockers,” the website continues. “Summerfest will celebrate its 55th anniversary in 2023. To commemorate this iconic milestone, the festival is planning some promotions for the anniversary year.”

