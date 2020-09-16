“Meant to Be” Is Texas Singer-Songwriter Max Flinn’s Redemption Song

Texas singer-songwriter Max Flinn’s new single, Meant to Be, sends a message of perseverance that can only come from a place of raw, honest experience. Max’s writing has a self-awareness that has been missing in recent top-40 country music, the kind that draws you into the story and makes you sit down to listen. Meant to Be, the title track off of his upcoming 2021 album, is available now exclusively on American Songwriter, and will be on all streaming platforms September 18th.

Meant to Be tells of past mistakes, redemption, and how every aspect of his life has led Flinn to where he is now. “Our culture seeks to avoid suffering at all costs,” the Houston-based musician explains “but suffering is a catalyst for change, and without it, I wouldn’t understand the meaning of true joy.” It’s a bittersweet song that reveals the singer’s genuine regret at his misdeeds, as well as his hope and belief that there is meaning in his hardship. He knows that the hardship is what led him to strength, singing “what didn’t kill me just made me, the man I was meant to be.”

Meant to Be was written while recording his upcoming album, on his very last day in the studio. “It was one of the most personal songs I had ever written,” Flinn recalls. “I felt strongly that it needed to go on the record and, after playing it for my producer, he agreed.”

That producer is the legendary Bobby Terry (Willie Nelson, Luke Combs, and Garth Brooks), and he describes Max as “one of those young guys with an old soul, and it comes through in his music. That soul coupled with his solid performances, both on stage and in the studio, delivers a musician that is as real as it gets.”

The project, which was recorded in Nashville, features tracks Flynn co-wrote with Terry (Brad Paisley, Trisha Yearwood, and Faith Hill) and David Tolliver (Tim McGraw, Wynonna, and Brantly Gilbert). The recording features Kenny Chesney guitarist Jon Conley, winner of the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Guitarist of the Year Award, and a 2-time winner of the CMA Award Musician of the Year Brent Mason, and multi-GRAMMY award-winning fiddle player and member of The Time Jumpers, Larry Franklin.

Max Flinn is currently performing shows in Texas leading up to the release of the album, Meant to Be, in early 2021.

Upcoming Max Flinn Shows:

9/24 – Angleton, TX – The Dirty South

9/26 – Houston, TX – The Rustic Post Oak

10/9 – Austin, TX – Geraldine’s

10/10 – San Antonio, TX – The Rustic

10/24 – Houston,TX – The Rustic Post Oak

10/29 – Houston, TX – The Rustic Downtown Houston

10/30 – Dallas, TX – The Rustic

10/31 – San Antonio, TX – The Boo Scootin’ Boogie Halloween Party at The Rustic



