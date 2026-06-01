The 3 Biggest “What-Ifs” in Classic Rock History That Still Have Fans Pondering

Rock history is full of “what-ifs.” Fans love to think about the course of their favorite genre if certain albums had been made earlier, or if one member hadn’t left that wildly successful band, etc. Below are three of the biggest questions in rock music. What if these key players hadn’t been taken out of the game early?

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What If John Lennon Had Never Been Murdered?

One of the biggest musical what-ifs is the breakup of The Beatles. If John Lennon hadn’t been murdered, would this era-defining group have gotten back together? We can never know for sure, but that hasn’t stopped fans from pondering the question.

Paul McCartney and Lennon had patched things up before the latter was murdered on the steps of his apartment in New York. Their efforts to repair their relationship boded well for the potential reunion of The Beatles. Of course, there was a lot of work left to permanently repair this foursome, but it could’ve been on the horizon. After Lennon’s death, the idea of fully putting The Beatles back together was dashed. The remaining members joined forces a number of times, but it was never the same.

What If Buddy Holly Had Survived?

What if “The Day the Music Died” had never happened, and Buddy Holly had survived that plane crash? This is another question that sticks permanently in the minds of rock fans. Holly was already on his way to becoming one of the most experimental early rockers. If he had survived, would bands like The Beatles or The Beach Boys, known for their era-defining experimentation, have had the same effect?

What if Holly had more decades to innovate and create? What would that have meant for the formation of rock in the 60s and 70s? Of course, we will never know. But it’s mind-boggling to think about.

What If Jimi Hendrix Had More Time?

What if Jimi Hendrix didn’t overdose? What if he had more time to push the boundaries of guitar playing? There is no telling what he would’ve accomplished. Would his Seattle roots have led him to the grunge movement later in life? Or would he have joined more bands, lending his singular talent to other rockers? Would he have genre-bended? He was set to record with Miles Davis on the day he died, which would’ve seen him not only play with the jazz giant but potentially with Paul McCartney on bass.

There were many paths Hendrix could’ve gone down. All of which would no doubt have shaped rock in new, unexpected ways.

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