We caught up with Wide Open Country’s 2024 Song Contest First and Second Place category winners to learn about the inspiration behind their songs.

If you haven't had a chance to check out the full list of incredibly talented winners and listen to their songs click here. Also, don't forget to enter the 2025 Wide Open Country Song Contest open now!

ALT COUNTRY 1ST PLACE

“Crooked Teeth” By Jack McKeon

A Nashville-based singer-songwriter with an honest, plainspoken vocal, an eclectic-roots sound and a knack for bringing crystalline characters to life, Jack McKeon harbors a deep love for the written word. First inspired by literary musical icons from Hank Williams and Guy Clark to Tom T. Hall and John Hartford, McKeon arrived in Nashville in 2021 and has since established a reputation for his own message-driven lyricism – a value which shows up in its full sonic serenity on his 2024 album debut, Talking to Strangers.

“The inspiration for “Crooked Teeth” came from many places – memories of my own life, jobs I’ve worked, and small interactions I’ve witnessed. Most directly, it came from a morning spent drinking coffee and a diner in Nashville called Wendell Smith’s, where I like to go on writing days. I was equally inspired by a quote from Guy Clark where he described one of his songs as being about “ten seconds in a woman’s life.””

ALT COUNTRY 2ND PLACE

“Broken Bow” By Johnny Hayes and Kapali Long

Johnny Hayes is a Singer/Songwriter/Artist/Husband/Dad from Mobile, AL. Over the course of his career, Johnny’s written songs with writers like Aaron Raitiere, Jon Decious, Drew Nix, Eric Erdman, and more. In 2017, Johnny appeared several times and finished as a Top 24 Finalist on NBC’s The Voice. His audition performance earned chair turns from coaches Adam Levine and Gwen Stefani. He’s shared stages with Major Label Artists and bands such as ERNEST, The Red Clay Strays, Lukas Nelson, Band of Heathens, Them Dirty Roses, JJ Grey & MoFro, and Blues Traveler. In 2021, Johnny released an EP entitled, Voodoo Country. In the last year he released 4 singles, and is putting the finishing touches for the release of an upcoming 5 song EP.

“The inspiration for “Broken Bow” came back around 2014 when my band at the time and I visited Broken Bow, Oklahoma on our way to play a private gig in Texas.I specifically remember we went through one little lonely stop sign and some old ‘mom and pop’ stores that looked like they’d been closed down for quite some time. I remember thinking those stores used to be someone’s dream. The thought felt empty and broken; but full of beauty. Along with some lines here and there, I kept the idea hidden away for years. But when Kapali Long, (Co-Writer) and I got together in Nashville in 2023, I brought it back to the table, and he really helped me round it out and bring it home. We hope it speaks to small towns and to the feeling of not getting ahead, no matter how hard you’re working for it. And that it speaks to how that feeling is more prevalent than ever. It did for us.”

BLUEGRASS 1ST PLACE

“Sing’n Pick’n Cowboy” By JD Casper

JD Casper is an Americana singer-songwriter based in Austin, Texas. Originally from Bradford, Pennsylvania, he blends bluegrass, folk, and country influences into heartfelt, honest songs. Performing as a one-man band, Casper’s music captures the spirit of the open road with raw vocals and skilled musicianship, telling stories rooted in life, love, and resilience.

““Sing’n Pick’n Cowboy” was inspired by the pain of losing someone you love and the struggle to let go. It’s about dealing with heartbreak, trying to make things right, and facing the reality that the other person has moved on. At the same time, it reflects the freedom and independence of being a traveling musician, learning to survive and keep going despite the pain.”

BLUEGRASS 2ND PLACE

“Complicated Man” By J.M. Clifford and Ron Pope

J.M. Clifford is a singer-songwriter and music educator from Brooklyn, NY. His music draws on Bluegrass, Folk and Americana. Clifford recently won the grand prize at the Pensacola Beach Songwriter Festival and the Solarfest Festival. He was a 3rd place finalist in the 2025 Telluride Troubador Songwriting Contest.

“This song is about acknowledging my own moral victories and failures. We all make decisions big and small every day that give us a sense of who we are. Sometimes we’re selfish and other times we’re generous and thoughtful. This one is an appeal to my better angels.”

HIP HOP COUNTRY 1ST PLACE

“Tailgate Tunes” By Luke Olson and Isaac Olson (The Olson Bros Band)

The Olson Bros Band originated in Olympia, WA and is led by singer/songwriters and brothers Luke and Isaac Olson. After winning a songwriting contest for their original song “Sunrise” in 2013, the band has toured almost year round and has went on to record 7 albums! They were named ‘King 5 Evening Magazine’s’ Best band of Western Washington in 2023!

The brothers grew up listening to a variety of music including everything from country and folk, to rock and hip-hop. Tailgate Tunes was produced by Luke, and is about how the beauty of the outdoors and the power of music can always lift your spirits. The bros hope that whether you are bumping up this song at a crazy Tailgate party with your friends, or by yourself in your room on your headphones, that it will brighten your mood and maybe even get you breaking out some dance moves.

HIP HOP COUNTRY 2ND PLACE

“Out Of Them Boots” By Luke Olson, Kaylee Olson and Aaron Patrick (Luke and Kaylee)

Luke and Kaylee moved to Music City in 2016 (Luke, from Washington State and Kaylee, from Northern California) to chase their musical dreams. The talented duo first crossed paths as students at Nashville’s Belmont University and found themselves performing and writing songs together. They’re a dynamic country music duo known for their engaging live performances & signature male/female harmonies.

“We are both heavily influenced by Country and Hip-Hop music. We wanted to write something that infused both styles together and would make people want to get up and dance. Country music isn’t known to have a lot of sexy songs so when we came up with the title, “Out of Them Boots,” we knew we had something unique on our hands.”

MODERN COUNTRY 1ST PLACE

“Boy Who Cried Forever” By Kaylyn Sahs, Lauren McLamb and Chris Rafetto

Kaylyn Sahs is a rising country artist known for her powerful voice, heartfelt storytelling, and magnetic stage presence. She’s shared the stage with stars like Jake Owen and Lainey Wilson, and her breakout single “Wine About It” has earned 2.5M+ impressions. Her latest track, “Boy Who Cried Forever,” is already stirring buzz for its emotional depth.

““Boy Who Cried Forever” was inspired by the classic story of the boy who cried wolf, except in this case, he cried forever. He made promises that felt real, but when things got hard, he disappeared. I wrote this song to speak to anyone who’s ever been caught off guard by a goodbye they didn’t see coming, or who ignored the quiet red flags along the way. Deep down, I think we often know when something isn’t right, especially if it feels rushed or too good to be true. I hope this song helps people trust their instincts and guard their hearts a little more closely.”

MODERN COUNTRY 2ND PLACE

“Why the Good Ones Go” By Brad McKinney, Jake Arthur and Jackson Snelling

Brad McKinney is a singer-songwriter in Nashville, TN who can be seen writing with emerging young artists on Music Row on any given day. Brad has had many cuts as both a writer and artist and has also received multiple awards, including being named winner of American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest for the first session of 2025.

“My co-writer, Jackson, had recently experienced the passing of a grandparent, and I had also recently experienced the passing of my childhood best friend. Jackson brought the title into the room, and we all knew that was the song meant to be written that day.”

TRADITIONAL COUNTRY 1ST PLACE

“Right Hand Man” By SJ McDonald and Marti Dodson

SJ McDonald is an Appalachian-raised cowgirl whose music blends ’90s country nostalgia with witty storytelling, shaped by her farm-life roots in Virginia. A dynamic performer and songwriter, she’s made waves in Nashville, independently toured coast to coast, and earned accolades like CMT’s Next Up Now Artist, the 2025 Nashville’s Next Rising Star winner, and major label songwriting cuts.

“My father is the inspiration behind “”Right Hand Man””! I followed him around like a lost puppy dog as a child… taking cows to market, checking fences, opening gates, riding in the buddy-seat while he bales hay. Not much has changed since I was a little girl, when I get a break from the road & writing I head back home to Virginia and help him out, just like when I was a little girl. I really do hope that this song makes fathers all over feel loved by their little girls. There is something so special about that daddy-daughter bond, and I finally found the right words to sing about it with my co-writer Marti Dodson on the day we wrote “”Right Hand Man””.”

TRADITIONAL COUNTRY 2ND PLACE

“Sweet Tooth” By Abbie Callahan

Abbie Callahan is a Nashville-based singer/songwriter fusing bluegrass roots, pop melodies, and folk storytelling into “kaleidoscope country.” Influenced by Johnny Cash, Sierra Ferrell, and Lizzy McAlpine, her debut EP Grossly Aware highlights her raw honesty and lyrical wit. She’s touring nationwide, including a showcase at AmericanaFest. Learn more at AbbieCallahan.com.

“Sometimes I can crave a person in the same way I crave a sweet treat after dinner. A dull, lingering voice that doesn’t seem to go away until I give in. Writing “Sweet Tooth” was a rare occurrence where, instead of self-destruction, repeating old patterns, and indulgence, I started writing a poem that turned into a song about a month later.”