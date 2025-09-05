On This Day in 2012, the Grammy-Winning Songwriter Behind Hits from Country, Soul, and Hard Rock Legends Died at 72

On this day (September 5) in 2012, singer/songwriter Joe South died of a heart attack in his Flowery Branch, Georgia, home at the age of 72. He left behind a catalog of songs that were recorded by the likes of Lynn Anderson, Brook Benton, and Deep Purple. He was a member of the Musicians Hall of Fame, the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1940, South grew up in a family of creative people. His father played guitar and mandolin, and his mother was a poet. According to the New Georgia Encyclopedia, his first songwriting venture was a co-write with his mother. They performed the song on Bill Lowery’s Uncle Eb Brown radio show. Lowery became South’s mentor and helped establish his career early on.

South worked as a studio musician in Nashville and Muscle Shoals in the 1960s. This allowed him to play on records from the likes of Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Marty Robbins, and Eddy Arnold. He also played on Bob Dylan’s iconic Blonde on Blonde. After returning to Atlanta to work for Lowery at his National Recording Corporation. There, he wrote hit songs for The Tams and Billy Joe Royal.

He released his debut album, Introspect, in 1968. The album wasn’t successful. However, it contained South’s biggest hit, “Games People Play.” It won Song of the Year and Best Contemporary Song at the 1969 Grammy Awards.

Joe South’s Wide Appeal

The wide appeal of Joe South’s work is undeniable. Donny Osmond, Linda Ronstadt, Kula Shaker, Deep Purple, and Lynn Anderson were among the many who recorded his songs. However, there is no better illustration of the variety of artists and listeners who enjoyed his work than the hit singles “(I Never Promised You a) Rose Garden” and “Hush.”

Billy Joe Royal, Dobie Gray, and South all recorded versions of “(I Never Promised You a) Rose Garden.” Then, after Anderson heard South’s version of the song, she recorded her rendition. It was a massive crossover hit, topping both the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts. Additionally, it went to No. 1 in Norway, New Zealand, Ireland, Finland, Germany, Canada, Belgium, and Australia.

After hearing Royal’s version of “Hush,” Deep Purple worked up an arrangement of the song for their 1968 debut album, Shades of Deep Purple. Their version was the most successful, peaking at No. 4 on the Hot 100, giving the band their first hit.

