Meet the Eclectic Writer Behind Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made For Walkin'”

Lee Hazelwood made a mark on 1960s music with his eclectic sound, as heard on such classics as Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made For Walkin.'” From childhood, it was clear that he had a sharp ear as a fan of bluegrass and pop, yet also exposed to the music of the Gulf Coast that melded blues, cajun, gospel, choral and other styles. This eclectic blend is reflected in the distinct sound he made that uniquely fused country and psychedelic music, creating a style all his own.

Meet the Writer of “These Boots Were Made For Walkin'”

Hazelwood was born in Oklahoma but was raised throughout the Midwest and Southern U.S. He served during the Army in the Korean War and was originally studying medicine at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. After he was discharged from the Army, Hazelwood turned his attention to songwriting.

He got his first major cut with Sanford Clark’s 1956 hit, “The Fool,” which reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. His keen musical senses also came in handy when he struck up a partnership with famed rock and roll guitarist Duane Eddy that led to Hazelwood penning some of his most popular instrumentals. “Rebel-‘Rouser,” “Cannonball” and “(Dance with the) Guitar Man” were among the many tracks the two wrote together, with “Rebel” peaking at No. 6 on the Hot 100.

But Hazelwood’s biggest claims to fame are through his work with Nancy Sinatra. Hazelwood had caught the eye of Frank Sinatra’s label, Capitol Records. The label pitched him on working with the icon’s daughter. But it was her famous father who sealed the deal. “He stayed a while and talked to my buddies and came over and gave me a little hug and a handshake and said, ‘I’m glad you kids are gonna be working together, Lee,'” Hazelwood recalled to The Guardian in 2002 of how he started working with the younger Sinatra. “And he left. And I hadn’t even said yes yet!”

It was a line from one of her father’s famous movies that inspired the title “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’.” The elder Sinatra states in 4 for Texas, “They tell me them boots ain’t built for walkin.'” Two months after its release, “Boots” topped the Hot 100 and was a No. 1 hit in countries across the world including Singapore, South Africa and Australia. “How Does That Grab You Darlin’?” and “Sugar Town” are among the other hits Hazelwood wrote for Sinatra. He’s also the producer behind her chart-topping, Grammy-nominated duet with her father, “Somethin’ Stupid.”

But the Oklahoma native also stepped in front of the microphone for a series of duets with the classic star. “Summer Wine” was he and Sinatra’s first official duet that hit the charts, while “Lady Bird,” “Some Velvet Morning,” “Sand” and a cover of “Jackson” are some of their other famous collaborations. Frank Sinatra’s “This Town” and Dean Martin’s “Houston” are some of the other hits Hazelwood penned throughout his vast career.

When he wasn’t writing or producing for other artists, Hazelwood was a singer himself, releasing close to 30 albums from the 1960s to 2006, including the collaborative Nancy & Lee in 1968. His final album was Cake or Death in 2006. Hazelwood died of renal cancer in August 2007 at the age of 78.

Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images