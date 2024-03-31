Nancy Sinatra Praises Beyoncé for ‘Cowboy Carter’ Inclusion: “This May Be the Best Sample of ‘Boots’ Yet!”

Having performed on stage and the silver screen since the 1960s, Nancy Sinatra was born for the spotlight. With Frank Sinatra as a father, Nancy grew up surrounded by music. Sharing that love for music, the singer went on to release numerous albums with her last, Shifting Gears, released in 2013. With the singer producing hits like “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’”, the star recently praised Beyoncé for sampling the song on her newest album Cowboy Carter.

Videos by American Songwriter

While Cowboy Carter released this week, Beyoncé spent the last few weeks dealing with backlash and criticism for her first step into country music. Although some disagreed with her decision to go country, the singer received a mountain of support and praise from fellow performers and fans. For Nancy, she found Beyoncé including her song to be one of the highest honors.

Sharing her thoughts on “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” being added to the Cowboy Carter in the song “Ya Ya”, Nancy wrote on Twitter, “To have a little piece of one of my records in a Beyonce song is very meaningful to me because I love her. She represents what is great about today’s music and I’m delighted to be a tiny part of it. This may be the best sample of “Boots” yet! And the beat goes on…”

To have a little piece of one of my records in a @Beyonce song is very meaningful to me because I love her. She represents what is great about today’s music and I’m delighted to be a tiny part of it. This may be the best sample of “Boots” yet! And the beat goes on… #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/M7VXqVlP62 — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) March 29, 2024

[RELATED: Beyoncé Sends Special Gift to Black Female Country Artists for “Opening” the Doors for Her]

Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Nancy Sinatra And Beyoncé

Fans filled the comment section with love and support for both Beyoncé and Nancy. “Love, love, love this. Two fierce ladies, and a song that has empowered, at one time or another, every woman my age, myself included (more than once) that I have ever met…” One fan added, “I was so happy when I heard you in there! I started doing your Boots dance and my girls knew what it meant!” And another comment read, “Calling it now, this will be @RecordingAcad Album of the Year Grammy – at last. Absolutely outstanding musical artistry on all levels. Thank you @Beyonce for this gift of song.”

For Cowboy Carter, the album includes more than just Beyoncé as she welcomed artists like Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, and even country icon Willie Nelson to be part of the album. Cover songs like Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”, Cowboy Carter proves the wide range of talent from Queen Bey.

(Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic)