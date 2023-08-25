Nancy Sinatra to Release ‘Keep Walkin’ Compilation Album

The work of Nancy Sinatra is being explored on an upcoming compilation album. On October 20, Sinatra and Light in the Attic will release, Keep Walkin’: Singles, Demos & Rarities 1965-1978. In the latest edition of the Nancy Sinatra Archival Series, fans will have access to many of the singer’s deep cuts, as well as previously unreleased songs.

To celebrate the impending released, the unearthed demo of “Something Pretty” was released coinciding with the announcement. The jazzy song features Sinatra’s classic voice as she croons about seeing new beauty in nature since falling in love. There’s so many pretty things / The whole world looks new / I never saw the sun until / I fell in love with you, she sings exuberantly.

Keep Walkin’ features “The City Never Sleeps at Night,” the original B-side to her signature hit “These Boots Are Made for Walkin,'” along with “The Last of the Secret Agents?” the title track of the 1966 film of the same name where Sinatra starred alongside Marty Allen and Steve Rossi. “Secret Agents” is the B-side to the Top 10 hit, “How Does That Grab You, Darlin’?” Both songs were written by Lee Hazelwood, who also penned “These Boots Are Made for Walkin.'”

“In Our Time” and “Love Eyes” are among the songs that never made it onto her 13 previously released studio albums. “That was a fun song,” Sinatra says in a statement about “In Our Time.” “Lee was starting to do his ‘anti’ stuff. He was cynical and it showed in his writing at some point.”

She adds that “Love Eyes” is, “One of my favorites. I think what helped Lee’s writing at that point was the bigger sound…I really love it. I think it holds up to this day.” Keep Walkin’ also features covers of Elvis Presley’s “I Just Can’t Help Believing,” Neil Diamond’s “Glory Road” and Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine.”

Keep Walkin’ follows the 2021 release of Start Walkin’ 1965-1976, including her smash hit, “These Boots Are Made for Walkin.'” It will be available on vinyl, CD, and digital platforms and is available for pre-order now.

Photo by Ron Joy/Copyright Boots Enterprises Inc/ Chummy Press