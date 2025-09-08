Megan Moroney Makes History With First-Ever Country Win at the MTV VMAs

Continuing to expand her stardom, Lady Gaga walked away from the 2025 MTV VMAs with the Artist of the Year Award. She beat out stars like Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, and Kendrick Lamar. But although she took home the top prize, Megan Moroney was the one who made history when she received the Best Country Award for “Am I Okay?” Completely shocked and thrilled about the moment, the country singer shared her excitement about winning the award.

Videos by American Songwriter

For those who tuned in for the MTV VMAs, they might not remember Moroney taking the stage for the Best Country Award. The night featured a slew of performances and even a special tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. If you believed you might have missed the moment, the award was actually handed out before the ceremony. Not able to get her moment on stage, Moroney didn’t let it diminish her work and dedication to the genre.

@mtv @Megan Moroney just won BEST COUNTRY for “Am I Okay?” + we are certainly more than okay 😌💖 #VMAs ♬ original sound – MTV

Speaking about the historic moment, Moroney used the time to thank her fans for helping make her dreams a possibility. “Thank y’all so much for voting, thanks for all the support this year. I love y’all very very much.”

[RELATED: Megan Moroney Dazzles During Her MTV VMAs Debut With a Sparkling “6 Months Later” Performance]

Fans Divided Over Megan Moroney Winning Best Country Award

Although a moment of celebration, Moroney was already looking ahead as she teased her ongoing tour. “The ‘Am I Okay?’ tour is back next week, so I can’t wait to see y’all. Thank y’all so much, y’all are the best in the world.”

With fans supporting her Best Country Award, they discussed the moment online, writing, “Am I Okay? Definitely deserves that Best Country Moon Person!” Another fan added, “Finally our girl is getting recognized.”

But not every person was thrilled about the decision. With Moroney battling against Wallen, some believed he deserved the award. “Lol. Doesn’t Morgan have like pretty much the number 1 album since it came out.” One person insisted, “I love her, but Morgan must be blacklisted for sure.”

While the fans appeared torn over Moroney walking away with the Best Country Award, the milestone still cemented her place as one of country music’s brightest rising stars.

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV)