Megan Moroney Dazzles During Her MTV VMAs Debut With a Sparkling “6 Months Later” Performance

Country music is having a moment at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, and Megan Moroney is thrilled to be part of it. The Georgia native scored a nomination in the ceremony’s inaugural Best Country category alongside Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Morgan Wallen. This year, MTV has added a secondary Extended Play stage to spotlight first-time nominees. And Moroney gave a sparkling performance of her latest hit, “6 Months Later.”

By the time she took the stage Sunday (September 7) at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, Megan Moroney was already a winner. Everyone’s favorite “emo cowgirl” accepted the first-ever Best Country Moonman for “Am I Okay?”

“Guys, I literally fought over a Moonman statue at White Elephant last year at Christmas, and now I have a real one,” she said. “So, I’m freaking out. This is way better than the HomeGoods one.”

🚨 | Megan has WON the award for Best Country at the #VMAs ! pic.twitter.com/HHgvEwncw9 — Megan Moroney Tour & Updates (@megmoroneytours) September 7, 2025

“I’m not okay,” she cheekily added, later continuing, “This is so cool. Like, what the heck am I even doing here?”

Literally shimmering from head to toe, the CMA Award-winning artist delivered a thrilling performance full of her trademark dark humor: I was barely alive, out of six feet deep, I was five / Pretty sure they called a hearse outside, she sang. Okay, that’s dramatic, but I survived.

Megan Moroney Opens Up on “6 Months Later” Writing Process

Megan Moroney, along with songwriters Ben Williams, Rob Hatch, and David “Messy” Mescon, wrote “6 Months Later” on a three-story yacht in the Bahamas. She brought up the hook, and it unfolded from there.

Released in June 2025, “6 Months Later” climbed to No. 9 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. Seven weeks later, it still sits among the Top 20 at No. 15. The fierce anthem, sparkling with post-breakup clarity, is quite the departure from Moroney’s typical mascara-streaked fare—and that’s why she likes it.

“Any kind of empowering tempo, feel-good song — I love those because I can’t organically write a lot of those,” Moroney told Billboard. “I am the emo cowgirl who loves sad songs. So when I get a really fun song, I get really excited about it.”

