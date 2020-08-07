“I wanted to celebrate the empowerment I find in expressing the richness of admiration for my lover,” Michelle Guerrero told American Songwriter. Releasing music under the name Michi since 2019, Guerrero celebrated that empowerment in full force on her new single, “Sugarbaby,” which dropped on July 29.

“All my life I hear men singing about how they can provide for a woman, describe her physical beauty, etc,” Guerrero said. “I wanted to be able to sing about how a woman can feel towards a man. While my focus has been on staying connected in the importance of amplifying Black voices along with the effects of this pandemic, my soul gravitated towards a fun and flirty piece to bring into the world this summer.”

Her third single of 2020, “Sugarbaby” is undeniably ‘fun and flirty.’ Kicking off with a psychedelic guitar line that feels equal parts Mac Demarco and Dianna Ross, the song is a sunshiny bop that screams “Los Angeles summer.” Teaming up with her frequent collaborators — producer Jacob Munk (Lorde, Miike Snow, Liam Gallagher) and director Haley Appell (Tyler, the Creator, Taylor Swift, LANY) — Guerrero’s music video for the tune is pure eye candy.

“I recorded this song in the studio with my producer and good pal Jacob Munk,” Guerrero said. “After singing a melody over the guitar riff he played, I immediately set my heart on wanting to sing about being someone’s sugar mama. We ran with it and it was a really fun process of building it into what it’s become. Some songs develop well with trust & enjoyment of the ride! What I want people to take away from this tune is an overall feeling of joy; celebration of both self and the other. I want people to feel happy, sexy and easy.”

Listen to “Sugarbaby” by Michi below: