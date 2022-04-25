Mike Campbell Reunites with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Drummer Stan Lynch on Dirty Knobs Tour

Mike Campbell has recruited original Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch for his current Dirty Knobs tour, marking the first time the two have toured together since 1992. The move comes after Campbell had to replace his Dirty Knobs drummer Matt Laug, who has to step off the tour because of prior commitments.

Lynch, a producer and songwriter, last played with Tom Petty’s band in 1994 and reunited with his former Heartbreakers in 2002 for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“The last month of shows with the Dirty Knobs have been just incredible,” said Campbell on social media. “Thanks to everyone that has come out thus far. Your energy has inspired the band and I to new heights. We’re taking that energy and running with it.”

Campbell added, “Our drummer Matt Laug, aka Swamp Fox, has a commitment touring in Italy through the end of June, and so we will have a very special guest joining us on drums at all Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs shows through June 26 in Aspen. His name is Stan Lynch, founding drummer of the Heartbreakers and an old friend who I love dearly.

Laug is scheduled to rejoin the band following his work in Italy. Steve Ferrone, Lynch’s original Heartbreakers replacement was set to fill in for Laug but had to cancel over his touring commitments with John Mayer.

In March, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs released their second album External Combustion, co-produced with George Drakoulias (The Black Crowes, The Jayhawks), a follow-up to 2020 debut Wreckless Abandon.

”We’ve had the best time reconnecting and we can’t wait to get out there and play music together again,” added Campbell of his reunion with Lynch. “We’re looking forward to seeing you on the road in the coming weeks. Get on that train.”

