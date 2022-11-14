Miranda Lambert’s Wanda June Home Collection Holiday Gift Guide

With the holiday season now upon us, it’s time to get serious about shopping for our loved ones.
Who better to put us in the shopping spirit than country superstar Miranda Lambert? Lambert recently unveiled her Wanda June Home collection, available exclusively at Walmart, and American Songwriter has selected 10 products that we think you and your loved ones will enjoy this holiday season.
Check out the gifts from Miranda Lambert’s Wanda June Home collection.
1. Wanda June Home Santa’s Saloon 16.3oz Glass Drinkware Set of 4 by Miranda Lambert
The Wanda June Home Santa’s Saloon Glass Tumbler Set adds a little bit of tinsel and tangle to
your holiday table. Decorated with assorted cheeky phrases, each durable piece serves sweet
tea and spritzers to spread holiday cheer for everyday meals and holiday parties. And just in
case he stops by, don’t forget to leave Santa a warm glass of milk in one of these fun tumblers!
2. Wanda June Home The Snuggle Is Real Pillow, Multicolor, 20″x20″ by Miranda Lambert
Show off your bold sense of style with the Wanda June Home by Miranda Lambert The Snuggle
is Real Pillow. This 20″x20″ decorative pillow features a colorful, holiday design made of soft
fabric in shades of pink, and red on a white background. Casual, comfy, and full of inviting,
Southern-inspired style, this plush pillow is a perfect accent for your sofa, bed, or favorite
chair.
3. Wanda June Home Holly Express 8.5-Inch Dessert Plates, Set of 4 by Miranda Lambert
Vibrant and versatile, these Holly Express dessert plates from Wanda June Home are jolly
additions to any holiday table or kitchen. Made from fine china, each piece brings a celebratory
touch to garnish slices of mom’s meringue pie, apple cobbler, and more. The festive design
adds a unique, unexpected touch to any meal, making it a thoughtful holiday gift for the friend
who loves to entertain.
4. Dear Santa I Can Explain Doormat
Welcome guests with warmth, wit, and inviting southern hospitality with the Wanda June
Home by Miranda Lambert Dear Santa Doormat. This mat measures 18″x30″ and is made of
coir with a PVC backing. The Dear Santa Door mat is the perfect mat that encourages guests to
come in, take their boots off, sit back, relax, and stay awhile.
5. Wanda June Home Game On Assorted 18-ounce Stoneware Camper Mugs, Set of 4 by Miranda Lambert
Wanda June’s Game On 4-piece 18oz Mug Set are kitchen must-haves that perk up any mood,
any time. Invite guests over to enjoy any drink in these charming stoneware mugs. Quirky
designs decorate the exterior for a fun, country-style look in any kitchen, dining table or patio.
6. Wanda June Home Swiss Knot Fabric 4-Piece Placemat Set, Multicolor, by Miranda Lambert
Decorate your dining table with the retro style design of the Wanda June Home by Miranda
Lambert Multicolor Swiss Knot Placemat Set. This placemat is made of 100% cotton, and easy to
clean. These casual, versatile placemats are perfect as a backdrop for both everyday meals and
hosting.
7. Wanda June Home Gimme Some Sugar 10-Inch Cake Stand by Miranda Lambert
Sweeten any table spread with the Wanda June Home Gimme Some Sugar 10-inch Cake Stand.
This elevated serving piece features elegant stoneware craftsmanship for durability and
versatility. Surprise your guests with homemade or store-bought treats on this beautiful
centerpiece to complete your holiday table.
8. Wanda June Home Santa’s Saloon 18-Ounce Stemless Wine Glass Set, Set of 4 by Miranda Lambert
Treat your guests to some tasty sippers in the Wanda June Home Santa’s Saloon 4-piece
Stemless Wine Glass Set. Crafted from durable glass, each piece is decorated with playful
phrases to cue the holiday celebrations with sass. The unique designs dress up any table setting
or bar, making this set a wonderful holiday gift idea that will make Santa proud.
9. Wanda June Home Get The Elf Over Here Pillow, Multicolor, 20″x20″ by Miranda Lambert
Show off your bold sense of style with the Wanda June Home by Miranda Lambert Get the Elf
Over Here Pillow. This 20″x20″ decorative pillow features a colorful, holiday design made of soft
fabric in shades of pink, red, and green on a white background. Casual, comfy, and full of
inviting, Southern-inspired style, this plush pillow is a perfect accent for your sofa, bed, or
favorite chair.
10. Wanda June Home Hot Stuff Teal 4-Quart Stoneware Casserole with Lid by Miranda Lambert
Expecting a few friends to come over soon? Serve up easy, flavorful meals in the Wanda June
Hot Stuff 4-quart Casserole Dish with Glass Lid. This stoneware casserole dish features sturdy
side handles for balance when lifting and serving from oven to table. The smooth interior allows
easy cleanup and smooth food release when scooping and serving. Oven safe up to 350°F with
lid, 450°F without lid. Dishwasher and microwave safe.
Miranda Lambert photos by Emily Dorio for Wanda June Home/Walmart; Product photos courtesy of Wanda June Home/Walmart
