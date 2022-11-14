Miranda Lambert’s Wanda June Home Collection Holiday Gift Guide

Photo by Emily Dorio for Wanda June Home/Walmart

With the holiday season now upon us, it’s time to get serious about shopping for our loved ones.

Who better to put us in the shopping spirit than country superstar Miranda Lambert? Lambert recently unveiled her Wanda June Home collection, available exclusively at Walmart, and American Songwriter has selected 10 products that we think you and your loved ones will enjoy this holiday season.

Check out the gifts from Miranda Lambert’s Wanda June Home collection.

1. Wanda June Home Santa’s Saloon 16.3oz Glass Drinkware Set of 4 by Miranda Lambert

The Wanda June Home Santa’s Saloon Glass Tumbler Set adds a little bit of tinsel and tangle to

your holiday table. Decorated with assorted cheeky phrases, each durable piece serves sweet

tea and spritzers to spread holiday cheer for everyday meals and holiday parties. And just in

case he stops by, don’t forget to leave Santa a warm glass of milk in one of these fun tumblers!



2. Wanda June Home The Snuggle Is Real Pillow, Multicolor, 20″x20″ by Miranda Lambert

Show off your bold sense of style with the Wanda June Home by Miranda Lambert The Snuggle

is Real Pillow. This 20″x20″ decorative pillow features a colorful, holiday design made of soft

fabric in shades of pink, and red on a white background. Casual, comfy, and full of inviting,

Southern-inspired style, this plush pillow is a perfect accent for your sofa, bed, or favorite

chair.

3. Wanda June Home Holly Express 8.5-Inch Dessert Plates, Set of 4 by Miranda Lambert

Vibrant and versatile, these Holly Express dessert plates from Wanda June Home are jolly

additions to any holiday table or kitchen. Made from fine china, each piece brings a celebratory

touch to garnish slices of mom’s meringue pie, apple cobbler, and more. The festive design

adds a unique, unexpected touch to any meal, making it a thoughtful holiday gift for the friend

who loves to entertain.

4. Dear Santa I Can Explain Doormat

Welcome guests with warmth, wit, and inviting southern hospitality with the Wanda June

Home by Miranda Lambert Dear Santa Doormat. This mat measures 18″x30″ and is made of

coir with a PVC backing. The Dear Santa Door mat is the perfect mat that encourages guests to

come in, take their boots off, sit back, relax, and stay awhile.

5. Wanda June Home Game On Assorted 18-ounce Stoneware Camper Mugs, Set of 4 by Miranda Lambert

Wanda June’s Game On 4-piece 18oz Mug Set are kitchen must-haves that perk up any mood,

any time. Invite guests over to enjoy any drink in these charming stoneware mugs. Quirky

designs decorate the exterior for a fun, country-style look in any kitchen, dining table or patio.

6. Wanda June Home Swiss Knot Fabric 4-Piece Placemat Set, Multicolor, by Miranda Lambert

Decorate your dining table with the retro style design of the Wanda June Home by Miranda

Lambert Multicolor Swiss Knot Placemat Set. This placemat is made of 100% cotton, and easy to

clean. These casual, versatile placemats are perfect as a backdrop for both everyday meals and

hosting.

7. Wanda June Home Gimme Some Sugar 10-Inch Cake Stand by Miranda Lambert

Sweeten any table spread with the Wanda June Home Gimme Some Sugar 10-inch Cake Stand.

This elevated serving piece features elegant stoneware craftsmanship for durability and

versatility. Surprise your guests with homemade or store-bought treats on this beautiful

centerpiece to complete your holiday table.

8. Wanda June Home Santa’s Saloon 18-Ounce Stemless Wine Glass Set, Set of 4 by Miranda Lambert

Treat your guests to some tasty sippers in the Wanda June Home Santa’s Saloon 4-piece

Stemless Wine Glass Set. Crafted from durable glass, each piece is decorated with playful

phrases to cue the holiday celebrations with sass. The unique designs dress up any table setting

or bar, making this set a wonderful holiday gift idea that will make Santa proud.

9. Wanda June Home Get The Elf Over Here Pillow, Multicolor, 20″x20″ by Miranda Lambert

Show off your bold sense of style with the Wanda June Home by Miranda Lambert Get the Elf

Over Here Pillow. This 20″x20″ decorative pillow features a colorful, holiday design made of soft

fabric in shades of pink, red, and green on a white background. Casual, comfy, and full of

inviting, Southern-inspired style, this plush pillow is a perfect accent for your sofa, bed, or

favorite chair.

10. Wanda June Home Hot Stuff Teal 4-Quart Stoneware Casserole with Lid by Miranda Lambert

Expecting a few friends to come over soon? Serve up easy, flavorful meals in the Wanda June

Hot Stuff 4-quart Casserole Dish with Glass Lid. This stoneware casserole dish features sturdy

side handles for balance when lifting and serving from oven to table. The smooth interior allows

easy cleanup and smooth food release when scooping and serving. Oven safe up to 350°F with

lid, 450°F without lid. Dishwasher and microwave safe.

Miranda Lambert photos by Emily Dorio for Wanda June Home/Walmart; Product photos courtesy of Wanda June Home/Walmart

