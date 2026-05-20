Billy Joel Speaks Out Against “Misguided” Unauthorized Biopic

Billy Joel is not pleased that his life is being turned into a movie. Following the news that a Billy Joel biopic is in the works, the music legend spoke out against the project.

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“Since 2021, the parties involved have been officially notified that they do not possess Billy Joel’s life rights and will not be able to secure the music rights required for this project,” Joel’s rep told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “Billy Joel has not authorized or supported this project in any capacity. Any attempt to move forward without it would be both legally and professionally misguided.”

Following Joel’s statement, Adam Ripp, who penned Billy & Me, spoke out. He explained how the project plans to move forward without the musician’s blessing.

Ripp explained that Billy & Me is “not a traditional cradle-to-grave” biopic. He added that it is not “dependent” on Joel’s musical catalogue.

“The film takes place during Billy’s formative years—before the fame, before the fortune, and before the iconic songs that made him ‘The Piano Man,’” he said. “Much of the period depicted centers around Billy’s early years performing cover songs with The Hassles and struggling to find his artistic identity as a young musician.”

Billy & Me Writer on the Film’s Lack of Billy Joel’s Life Rights

Ripp further noted that the project has never “claimed to control or possess rights to Billy Joel’s original songs.” Additionally, Ripp explained that the film was not “conceived around the use of his hit catalog.”

“The project was always designed as an intimate origin story focused on the people and relationships surrounding Billy during this specific period of his life,” he said. “The film is told primarily through the point of view of Irwin Mazur, who discovered Billy as a teenager and managed him for approximately seven years. We hold the exclusive life rights to Irwin Mazur.”

The project does indeed Mazur’s life rights as well as those of Jon Small, Joel’s longtime friend and original drummer. The latter man is intimately involved in the film, serving as a consultant, co-executive producer, and second unit director.

“Jon personally consulted on the screenplay and fully endorses the film as someone who lived through and experienced the events portrayed firsthand,” Ripp said. “We have tremendous respect for Billy Joel and his extraordinary legacy. Our intention has always been to tell an honest, heartfelt story about the early years of a young artist before the world knew his name.”

Billy Joel Biopic Director and EP Speak Out

Variety broke the news of the film. In that report, director John Ottman discussed his vision for the project.

“I’m really proud of the development work Adam Ripp and I did to shape Billy & Me into both a deeply emotional and fun story,” Ottman told the outlet. “This is the formative years of Billy and his relationship with Irwin Mazur, the man who recognized Billy’s amazing talent even before Billy did himself.”

Ottman added that the “humanity” of the story drew him to the project.

“It’s funny, heartbreaking, and ultimately very inspiring,” he concluded.

Small also spoke out, telling the outlet that the film is “the most honest, heartfelt, and authentic portrayal” of Joel. He added that the project is “grounded in truth, shaped with care.” Further, Small said it was “built with the insight of people who genuinely know and love Billy.”

“As someone who was there from the very beginning, I can say this script captures not just the music, but the friendships, struggles, humor, and creative spark that defined those years,” Small said. “Too often, stories about artists get lost in exaggeration or myth-making. Billy & Me reflects the real history with integrity and respect. I first met Billy when he was 16 years old. After reading the script, I felt the filmmakers truly understood who he was before the world knew his name.”

Despite Joel’s concerns about the film, casting is currently underway. Filming, the outlet reported, will take place this fall in both New York and Winnipeg.

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