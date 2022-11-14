Dave Chappelle Calls Black Star “Brooklyn’s Finest” as He Introduces the Duo for ‘SNL’

Comedian Dave Chappelle called the New York City rap duo, known as Black Star, “Brooklyn’s finest” as he introduced the group ahead of their slated performance on Saturday Night Live.

Chappelle, who hosts a podcast and is friends with the rappers, hosted Saturday’s episode.

Black Star, which is comprised of Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def), originally rose to prominence in the late ’90s with their acclaimed 1998 self-titled debut. The group released its sophomore album, No Fear of Time, some 14 years later, earlier this year.

“The new Black Star album was recorded in hotel rooms and dressing rooms across the globe,” said Kweli several months back after teasing the possibility of new music prior to its release. “I love how my brother [Yasiin Bey] pushes me musically.” Check out more on that album’s release info HERE.

Chappelle, in his opening monologue, also roasted the rapper and producer formerly known as Kanye West, poking fun at Ye for losing more than a billion dollars after West made antisemitic claims on social media. Previously, Chappelle has been supportive of West in prior meltdowns. See a clip from Chappelle’s monologue below.

Dave Chappelle roasts Kanye West during his Saturday Night Live monologue. pic.twitter.com/Xcmoj4ScNG — Sean Fracek (@seanfracek) November 13, 2022

But when it came to Black Star’s performance on the famed variety show, the duo, who were making their first appearance on the show, didn’t disappoint. They opened with their song, “So Be It,” rapping in an old-school way that isn’t nearly as often represented in the hip-hop genre as it once was. No frills, no gimmicks, just lyricism, supported by their DJ and producer Madlib. Check out that performance below.

For their second song, “The Main Thing is to Keep the Main Thing the Main Thing,” Chappelle introduced the duo, saying, “Once again, my brothers, Black Star.” Again, the song was no frills, just lyricism and biting style. Check it out here.

Photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images