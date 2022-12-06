Morgan Wallen Adds More Dates to 2023 World Tour

In 2023, Morgan Wallen is going big and, most certainly, not going home. The country artist recently added 14 new dates to his already massive world tour set the kick off next spring.

In support of his yet-to-be-titled third album, the now 58-date One Night At A Time World Tour will see the “You Proof” singer take on stadiums, arenas, and amphitheaters across four countries and two continents for the majority of 2023.

With the initial tour news came a sample of Wallen’s highly-anticipated album in the works. “I’m not quite done making this new album, so I’m going to keep making it through the holiday break and early January to chase this inspiration,” he said in a statement. “I promise I won’t wait too long to reveal the album details. To hold you over, I’m dropping three new songs today as a sampler of what I’ve been working on. Can’t wait to take it one night at a time in 2023.”

Listen to Wallen’s One Thing At A Time – Sampler, which includes the title track, “One Thing At A Time,” “Days That End In Why,” and “Tennessee Fan,” below.

The verified fan pre-sale for the added dates begins Dec. 7, with the global general on-sale scheduled for Dec. 9. Find tickets, HERE. Below, see a full list of upcoming shows with new dates in bold.

Mar. 15 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena #

Mar. 19 – Ipswich, QLD @ CMC Rocks ^

Mar. 21 – Sydney, NSW @ Qudos Bank Arena #

Mar. 24 – Melbourne, VIC @ Rod Laver Arena #

Apr.14 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field*#

Apr. 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field*#

Apr. 20 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Apr. 22 – Oxford, MS @ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*#

Apr. 27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Apr. 28 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena

Apr. 29 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 4 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 5 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

May 6 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 18 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium*

May 19 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium*$

May 20 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium*$

May 24 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

May 26 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park*#

Jun. 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park*$

Jun. 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park*$

Jun. 3 – Panama City Beach, FL @ Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam^

Jun. 8 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Jun. 9 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Jun. 10 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ Carolina Country Music Fest^

Jun. 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park*#

Jun. 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park*#

Jun. 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park*#

Jun. 22 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field*$

Jun. 23 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field*$

Jun. 29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field*#

Jun. 30 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field*#

Jul. 6 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium*$

Jul. 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium*$

Jul.14 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park*#

Jul. 15 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park*#

Jul. 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field*#

Jul. 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field*#

Jul. 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium*#

Aug. 3 – Detroit Lakes, MN @ WE Fest^

Aug. 5 – Camrose, AB @ Big Valley Jamboree^

Aug. 12 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium*#

Aug. 17 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park*$

Aug. 18 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park*$

Aug. 26 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park*$

Sept. 14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 15 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 16 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 18 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

Sept. 21 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 22 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 23 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Sept. 28 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Sept. 29 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

Sept. 30 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 4 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 7 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

* Stadium Dates

^ Festival Dates

# HARDY

$ Parker McCollum

ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman on all dates

Photo by David Lehr / Courtesy of Essential Broadcast Media (EBM)