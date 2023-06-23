Morgan Wallen Invites Lil Durk Onstage During Wrigley Field Show

This past Thursday, Morgan Wallen surprised the audience at Chicago’s Wrigley Field when he brought rapper Lil Durk onstage. The two artists, who have a long-term friendship, performed a live version of “Stand By Me,” a collaborative effort between the two that is included on Lil Durk’s album, Almost Healed.

Thursday’s concert was one of two performances Wallen is set to perform at Wrigley Field, with the second being held on June 23. The concerts are part of Wallen’s One Night at a Time World Tour.

What made the guest performance even more special was that Durk is from Chicago originally. Right before Durk came out onstage, Wallen addressed the crowd, saying, “This is where I usually step off stage and take a little break, but I’ve got a good buddy in town…he is one of Chicago’s own.”

Wallen continued, “Y’all make some noise for my brother Lil Durk!” When Durk appeared onstage, the crowd went wild, and both musicians energetically performed their duet before sharing a hug as the performance came to an end.

Following the Wrigley Field show, Wallen will take his world tour to Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri, Petco Park in San Diego, California, and Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, all for two nights. The One Night at a Time World Tour will take a brief break on December 3 after a show in London, before starting up again on May 9, 2024, in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Dates for the tour continue until June 7, 2024.

After being put on “doctor-ordered vocal rest,” Wallen put the One Night at a Time World Tour on hiatus. However, Wallen played a concert in Jacksonville, Florida on May 4.

Prior to the Jacksonville show, Wallen shared a video to his Instagram Story declaring that he was playing concerts again. In the video, Wallen said, “What’s up, everybody? I just wanted to let you know I am in Jacksonville, we are going to play a show tonight — and all weekend. I wouldn’t say I’m 100 percent but I’m doing a lot better. And to everyone in Oxford, I just wanted to reiterate how sorry I am for the way that went down. I thought I was going to be good to go and I just wasn’t.” On June 6, Wallen announced on Instagram, “Also, the doc cleared me to talk and sing…we back.”

