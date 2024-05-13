“Dream Coach Rotation Just Dropped”: ‘The Voice’ Announces Next Season’s Coaches (With Two Familiar Faces)

Many fans of The Voice would argue that NBC’s singing reality competition show hasn’t been the same since Blake Shelton hung up his cowboy hat. Despite the “Boys Round Here” singer’s assertions that he should have left sooner, fans continued to hold out hope for his return. Season 25 coach John Legend shot down that idea, but left the door open for the country star’s wife, Gwen Stefani. And indeed, Stefani is one of two familiar faces returning to The Voice for season 26. NBC announced its fall lineup Monday (May 13), featuring two veterans and two brand-new coaches.

‘The Voice’ Reveals Season 26 Coaching Lineup

Reba McEntire will return to The Voice in the fall for her third season. However, the “Fancy” singer is the lone season 25 returnee in the lineup.

Stefani previously served as a coach in seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, 19, 22 and 24. She took season 25 off, but will once again occupy her big red chair.

Newcomers Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble round out the roster. Although both are new to the coaching roles, Snoop and Buble have appeared on The Voice before. The “Gin and Juice” rapper served as a mega mentor in Season 20. Meanwhile, the “Feeling Good” singer advised Shelton’s team all the way back in season 3.

Some fans took to social media to express their excitement for Stefani’s return. Others couldn’t wait to see Reba and Snoop together. “This is the best thing that’s ever been announced if I’m being so honest, Reba and Snoop!?!” one viewer gushed on X/Twitter. “I’ll never get over this!”

Saying Goodbye To Dan + Shay

Country-pop duo Dan + Shay made their coaching debut on season 25 of The Voice. The reality show’s first-ever coaching duo replaced two-time champ Niall Horan, who stepped away to focus on touring.

Viewer reception was lukewarm at first, with many accusing the “10,000 Hours” singers of “ruining the show.” However, as the season progressed, fans began to develop an appreciation for the double-chair occupants.

It’s unknown why Dan + Shay will not return next season. The GRAMMY-winning twosome is currently in the midst of their Heartbreak on the Map tour, which is set to wrap up in September.

Also not returning from season 25 are Chance the Rapper and John Legend. With nine seasons under his belt, Legend is tied with Kelly Clarkson for the third-most coaching appearances.

The “No Problem” rapper made his debut in 2022 during season 23. He took season 24 off before returning for season 25.

