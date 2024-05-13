2024 ACM Awards: Full List of Presenters, Performers and Nominees

The 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards are right around the corner. The show will air live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas Thursday night (May 16). With just a few days before the show, the ACM has announced the list of presenters.

Videos by American Songwriter

Between the presenters and performers, this year’s ACM Awards will be a star-studded event. Reba McEntire will host the show for the 17th time. Presenters will include country greats like Randy Travis, Clay Walker, Alabama, and plenty more.

2024 ACM Awards Presenters

  • Alabama
  • BRELAND
  • Tyler Cameron
  • Jordan Davis
  • Sara Evans
  • Carin Leon
  • Little Big Town
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Dion Pride
  • Rozene Pride
  • Noah Ried
  • Richard Sherman
  • Charissa Thompson
  • Randy Travis
  • Clay Walker

2024 ACM Awards Performers

  • Reba McEntire
  • Cody Johnson
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Jason Aldean
  • Parker McCollum
  • Jelly Roll
  • Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
  • Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne

Full List of Nominees

Entertainer of the Year

  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Combs
  • Jelly Roll
  • Cody Johnson
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Megan Moroney
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

  • Luke Combs
  • Jelly Roll
  • Cody Johnson
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Maddie & Tae
  • The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

  • Flatland Cavalry
  • Little Big Town
  • Lady A
  • Old Dominion
  • Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year

  • Kassi Ashton
  • Ashely Cooke
  • Hannah Ellis
  • Kylie Morgan
  • Megan Moroney

New Male Artist of the Year

  • ERNEST
  • Kameron Marlowe
  • Dylan Scott
  • Conner Smith
  • Nate Smith

New Duo or Group of the Year

  • Neon Union
  • Restless Road
  • Tigirlily Gold

Album of the Year

  • Gettin’ Old—Luke Combs
  • Higher—Chris Stapleton
  • Leather—Cody Johnson
  • One Thing at a Time—Morgan Wallen
  • Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)—Kelsea Ballerini

Single of the Year

  • “Burn It Down”—Parker McCollum
  • “Fast Car”—Luke Combs
  • “Need a Favor”—Jelly Roll
  • “Next Thing You Know”—Jordan Davis
  • “Last Night”—Morgan Wallen

Song of the Year (Awarded to Artists, Songwriters/Publishers)

  • “Fast Car” — Luke Combs; Tracy Chapman
  • “Heart Like A Truck” —Lainey Wilson; Dallas Wilson, Trannie Anderson
  • “Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis; Chase McGill, Greylan James, Josh Osborne
  • “The Painter” — Cody Johnson; Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins
  • “Tennessee Orange” — Megan Moroney; Ben Williams, David Fanning, Paul Jenkins

Music Event of the Year

  • “Can’t Break Up Now” — Old Dominion and Megan Moroney
  • “Different ‘Round Here” — Riley Green ft. Luke Combs
  • “I Remember Everything” — Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves
  • “Man Made A Bar” — Morgan Wallen ft. Eric Church
  • “Save Me” — Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson

Visual Media of the Year

  • “Burn It Down” — Parker McCollum
  • “Human” — Cody Johnson
  • “In Your Love” — Tyler Childers
  • “Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis
  • “Tennessee Orange” — Megan Moroney

Songwriter of the Year

  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Ashley Gorley
  • Hillary Lindsey
  • Chase McGill
  • Josh Thompson

Artist/Songwriter of the Year

  • Zach Bryan
  • ERNEST
  • HARDY
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

How to Watch the 2024 ACM Awards

The 2024 ACM Awards will air on Thursday, May 16 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. It will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime and the Amazon Music Twitch channel. Those who don’t have Prime accounts will still be able to watch the show.

Featured Image by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

Leave a Reply

3 Embarrassing Classic Rock Songs