2024 ACM Awards: Full List of Presenters, Performers and Nominees

The 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards are right around the corner. The show will air live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas Thursday night (May 16). With just a few days before the show, the ACM has announced the list of presenters.

Between the presenters and performers, this year’s ACM Awards will be a star-studded event. Reba McEntire will host the show for the 17th time. Presenters will include country greats like Randy Travis, Clay Walker, Alabama, and plenty more.

2024 ACM Awards Presenters

Alabama

BRELAND

Tyler Cameron

Jordan Davis

Sara Evans

Carin Leon

Little Big Town

Ashley McBryde

Dion Pride

Rozene Pride

Noah Ried

Richard Sherman

Charissa Thompson

Randy Travis

Clay Walker

2024 ACM Awards Performers

Reba McEntire

Cody Johnson

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Lainey Wilson

Jason Aldean

Parker McCollum

Jelly Roll

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne

Full List of Nominees

Entertainer of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

Flatland Cavalry

Little Big Town

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year

Kassi Ashton

Ashely Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney

New Male Artist of the Year

ERNEST

Kameron Marlowe

Dylan Scott

Conner Smith

Nate Smith

New Duo or Group of the Year

Neon Union

Restless Road

Tigirlily Gold

Album of the Year

Gettin’ Old—Luke Combs

Higher—Chris Stapleton

Leather—Cody Johnson

One Thing at a Time—Morgan Wallen

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)—Kelsea Ballerini

Single of the Year

“Burn It Down”—Parker McCollum

“Fast Car”—Luke Combs

“Need a Favor”—Jelly Roll

“Next Thing You Know”—Jordan Davis

“Last Night”—Morgan Wallen

Song of the Year (Awarded to Artists, Songwriters/Publishers)

“Fast Car” — Luke Combs; Tracy Chapman

“Heart Like A Truck” —Lainey Wilson; Dallas Wilson, Trannie Anderson

“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis; Chase McGill, Greylan James, Josh Osborne

“The Painter” — Cody Johnson; Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins

“Tennessee Orange” — Megan Moroney; Ben Williams, David Fanning, Paul Jenkins

Music Event of the Year

“Can’t Break Up Now” — Old Dominion and Megan Moroney

“Different ‘Round Here” — Riley Green ft. Luke Combs

“I Remember Everything” — Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves

“Man Made A Bar” — Morgan Wallen ft. Eric Church

“Save Me” — Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson

Visual Media of the Year

“Burn It Down” — Parker McCollum

“Human” — Cody Johnson

“In Your Love” — Tyler Childers

“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis

“Tennessee Orange” — Megan Moroney

Songwriter of the Year

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Chase McGill

Josh Thompson

Artist/Songwriter of the Year

Zach Bryan

ERNEST

HARDY

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

How to Watch the 2024 ACM Awards

The 2024 ACM Awards will air on Thursday, May 16 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. It will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime and the Amazon Music Twitch channel. Those who don’t have Prime accounts will still be able to watch the show.

Featured Image by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images