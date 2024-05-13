2024 ACM Awards: Full List of Presenters, Performers and Nominees

The 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards are right around the corner. The show will air live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas Thursday night (May 16). With just a few days before the show, the ACM has announced the list of presenters.
Between the presenters and performers, this year’s ACM Awards will be a star-studded event. Reba McEntire will host the show for the 17th time. Presenters will include country greats like Randy Travis, Clay Walker, Alabama, and plenty more.
2024 ACM Awards Presenters
- Alabama
- BRELAND
- Tyler Cameron
- Jordan Davis
- Sara Evans
- Carin Leon
- Little Big Town
- Ashley McBryde
- Dion Pride
- Rozene Pride
- Noah Ried
- Richard Sherman
- Charissa Thompson
- Randy Travis
- Clay Walker
2024 ACM Awards Performers
- Reba McEntire
- Cody Johnson
- Miranda Lambert
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Lainey Wilson
- Jason Aldean
- Parker McCollum
- Jelly Roll
- Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
- Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne
Full List of Nominees
Entertainer of the Year
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
Female Artist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Ashley McBryde
- Megan Moroney
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
Male Artist of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War and Treaty
Group of the Year
- Flatland Cavalry
- Little Big Town
- Lady A
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
New Female Artist of the Year
- Kassi Ashton
- Ashely Cooke
- Hannah Ellis
- Kylie Morgan
- Megan Moroney
New Male Artist of the Year
- ERNEST
- Kameron Marlowe
- Dylan Scott
- Conner Smith
- Nate Smith
New Duo or Group of the Year
- Neon Union
- Restless Road
- Tigirlily Gold
Album of the Year
- Gettin’ Old—Luke Combs
- Higher—Chris Stapleton
- Leather—Cody Johnson
- One Thing at a Time—Morgan Wallen
- Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)—Kelsea Ballerini
Single of the Year
- “Burn It Down”—Parker McCollum
- “Fast Car”—Luke Combs
- “Need a Favor”—Jelly Roll
- “Next Thing You Know”—Jordan Davis
- “Last Night”—Morgan Wallen
Song of the Year (Awarded to Artists, Songwriters/Publishers)
- “Fast Car” — Luke Combs; Tracy Chapman
- “Heart Like A Truck” —Lainey Wilson; Dallas Wilson, Trannie Anderson
- “Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis; Chase McGill, Greylan James, Josh Osborne
- “The Painter” — Cody Johnson; Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins
- “Tennessee Orange” — Megan Moroney; Ben Williams, David Fanning, Paul Jenkins
Music Event of the Year
- “Can’t Break Up Now” — Old Dominion and Megan Moroney
- “Different ‘Round Here” — Riley Green ft. Luke Combs
- “I Remember Everything” — Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves
- “Man Made A Bar” — Morgan Wallen ft. Eric Church
- “Save Me” — Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson
Visual Media of the Year
- “Burn It Down” — Parker McCollum
- “Human” — Cody Johnson
- “In Your Love” — Tyler Childers
- “Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis
- “Tennessee Orange” — Megan Moroney
Songwriter of the Year
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Ashley Gorley
- Hillary Lindsey
- Chase McGill
- Josh Thompson
Artist/Songwriter of the Year
- Zach Bryan
- ERNEST
- HARDY
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
How to Watch the 2024 ACM Awards
The 2024 ACM Awards will air on Thursday, May 16 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. It will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime and the Amazon Music Twitch channel. Those who don’t have Prime accounts will still be able to watch the show.
Featured Image by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images