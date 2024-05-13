3 Embarrassing Classic Rock Songs

Classic rock has brought so much joy to its fans. There is seemingly an endless string of songs that are excellent like those from The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Nirvana, Heart, Jimi Hendrix, and more and more. But occasionally, there are some that you have to admit end up more of a guilty pleasure. Some songs just don’t nail down subtlety.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, just for fun, we wanted to dive into a trio of those tunes. Three songs that make you want to roll your eyes and turn down the dial on your favorite classic rock station should these offerings come on the airwaves—Indeed, these are three somewhat embarrassing classic rock songs.

[RELATED: No Skips: 4 Classic Rock Albums You’ll Never Have to Fast-Forward]

“Woke Up with Wood,” ZZ Top

Not to be too puritanical, but what’s up with this song? ZZ Top, of course, is one of the best blues-rock bands of all time. And they are clearly not shy about writing tunes about their love of the opposite sex (see: “Legs” and “Sharp Dressed Man”). But sometimes you have to remember to keep a little subtlety, a little mystery. Art isn’t about putting it all out there, necessarily. It’s about creating a bit of mystique. And this song, released on the band’s 1985 album Afterburner, doesn’t do that. To say the least. Sings frontman Billy Gibbons,

When I woke up this morning

I was feeling mighty good.

My baby understood had to do what she should

Lying near a pile of wood.

Laying it on some,

Playing with it some

When I, I woke up with wood.

I was lying there thinking ’bout basketball

Trying not to lose my mind

My baby came to help and I let out a yell,

She grabbed me from behind.

Laying on it some,

Playing with it some

When I, I woke up with wood.

“Girls, Girls, Girls,” Mötley Crüe

This song comes from the 1987 album of the same name. And to write a song like that and double down on it with the album title really shows the band was feeling the message. But that message today, like the track above, just reads as way too overindulgent and crass. On this number, lead singer Vince Neil sings,

Trick or treat, sweet to eat

On Halloween and New Years Eve

Yankee girls, you just can’t be beat

But they’re the best when they’re off their feet



Girls, girls, girls

At the Dollhouse in Fort Lauderdale

Girls, girls, girls

Rocking in Atlanta at Tattletale

Girls, girls, girls

Raising hell at the Seventh Veil

“Cat Scratch Fever,” Ted Nugent

This song comes from the 1977 album of the same name and while its lyrics are cringey at times, the song’s performer has also become a difficult personality to swallow. However you feel about politics, Ted Nugent is a loud, at times offensive fellow, and this song about his desire for sex makes it that much more repellent. Catchy at times, repulsive at others, it’s just a mix that brings pause whenever the song comes on. Sings Nugent,

Well I don’t know where they come from

But they sure do come

I hope they’re comin’ for me

And I don’t know how they do it

But they sure do it good

I hope they’re doin’ it for free

They give me Cat Scratch Fever

Cat Scratch Fever

Well the first time that I got it

I was just 10 years old

I got it from some kitty next door

Well I went and seen the doctor

And he gave me the cure

I think I got it some more

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns