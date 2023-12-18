Morgan Wallen’s 5 Most Personal and Vulnerable Tracks

Country singer Morgan Wallen burst onto the music scene in 2014 when he appeared on The Voice. Since leaving the show, Wallen has had an impressive career, showing his talent for combining classic and modern country styles. More than anything, though, he stands out because of his highly personal and emotionally open songs. Following are some of Morgan Wallen’s most personal and vulnerable efforts.

Morgan Wallen knows how to speak from the heart, but “Dying Man” is on another level. Wallen wrote the song after his son Indie was born. The singer said that until he became a father, he had been OK with the idea of dying one day. After Indie’s birth, he couldn’t help but think of his eventual death with fear and worry because it meant being separated. Parents always worry about what will happen to their family when they pass away. “Dying Man” is the final track on Wallen’s 36-song album One Thing at a Time. It’s particularly gut-wrenching when you know the meaning behind it.

Everyone has experienced the grief and pain of a bad breakup. In “Devil Don’t Know,” Wallen reflects on the ending of a relationship and wonders if he could have done something differently to save it. The problem is that he knows the breakup was his fault; he didn’t give his former partner his all. We don’t know who Wallen wrote the song about (possibly his ex-fiancée KT Smith), but the grief in the lyrics is palpable.

“Thought You Should Know” resulted from a difficult time for Wallen, personally and professionally. He had been publicly called out after videos surfaced of him using racial slurs and partying publicly at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wallen apologized for his actions and checked into rehab for a month for alcohol addiction. “Thought You Should Know” is a song for his mother. The lyrics admit his mistakes—which he knows have made her worry for him his entire life. From here on out, he says, he’ll try to do better, a testament to her prayers finally working.

Wallen didn’t write the song “Don’t Think Jesus,” but it was written for his use. When the singer heard the demo, he said he began to weep because it touched him so deeply. The song follows a narrator who pursues women, alcohol, and bad company. People from his hometown tell him he isn’t living like Jesus. Finally, the man realizes that Jesus wouldn’t judge him like they do, either—but he turns his life around, and finally feels peace. Wallen deliberately released the song on Good Friday of 2022 to make a point about the song’s message.

People from small communities often have a complex relationship with their hometowns. In “More Than My Hometown,” Wallen wrestles with the decision to leave home and figure out who he is beyond its borders. Notably, Wallen is from Sneedville, Tennessee, with a population of roughly 1,200. This song combines hope, grief, fear, and excitement as the narrator says goodbye to his girlfriend because he needs to leave home. Wallen manages to communicate a bevy of emotions as he embarks on the journey to figure out who he really is.

