Who Is Demi Lovato’s Fiancé Jutes? Everything You Need to Know About Jordan Lutes

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes got engaged on Saturday, December 16, after going public with their relationship in August 2022. According to a report from People, the two met in January 2022 while writing the song “Substance” for her album Holy Fvck, which released that year. Lutes popped the question with a pear-shaped diamond ring in a “personal and intimate proposal.” The two then headed to Craig’s in Los Angeles to celebrate with their families.

Curious about Lovato’s now-fiancé? Here’s a crash course on 25-year-old Canadian musician Jordan Lutes.

He makes music under the name Jutes

As a Toronto-based artist, Lutes’ stage name is Jutes, under which he makes mostly rap music. He has two albums, Overrated and A Really Bad Dream, both from 2020. He released both albums under Capitol Records, but recently left the label to pursue music as an independent artist. “You hear about labels shelving people or holding them without pushing them so often, and I can’t say how grateful I am that isn’t me,” he told Nuance in 2021. “I had been wishing I could be indie again for a while, just because I love being totally in charge of my own career, so it worked out quite nicely.”

That year, he started a project where he released a new song every week. When asked why he was doing this, he claimed he didn’t see any other artists releasing one song per week, and “I just want to be a timeless artist and make music for my soul instead of to [impress] a label head or chase whatever song is currently #1 on the radio.”

He also worked on the songs “Happy Ending” and “City of Angels” from Lovato’s album Holy Fvck, receiving writing credits.

He’s hoping to get into acting

Lutes also told Nuance that he’s looking to eventually get into acting and animation. He has a background in film studies and is also a visual artist, and expressed interest in getting into the field. When asked about his other creative endeavors, Lutes replied, “I draw as well and want to make my own animated show with my homie from Toronto who I met in film school. Would love to act eventually as well.”

He’s very supportive of Lovato on social media

Lutes seems to take his relationship with Lovato extremely seriously, and seems to support Lovato in all her endeavors. He shared a promo of her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and also frequently boosts her on social media. The two have shared that they became best friends before beginning their relationship, and that dynamic is clear in how they interact on Instagram.

“I definitely am in a really good place,” Lovato told CBS Sunday Mornings earlier this year while promoting her new album. “I don’t know what I’m going to write about on my next album because I’m so happy. It is a really good feeling … definitely a bunch of sappy love songs — for sure.”

On social media, they’ve shared their feelings in posts on birthdays and for their recent engagement. “I’ve waited my whole life to find you and I can’t wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together,” Lovato wrote on Lutes’ birthday this year. “You’re a literal dream come true and I’m so grateful to call you mine.”

In August, for Lovato’s birthday, Lutes wrote, “[H]appy birthday to my best friend. [Y]ou’re obvs the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it. [B]ut more importantly you’re weird af and u make me cry laughing.”

