Moses Sumney Discusses His Foray Into Acting with “The Idol”

Anyone tuning into HBO’s The Idol has been subjected to musicians behaving badly for weeks now. The show stars many talented artists including The Weeknd, Jennie Ruby Jane, Troye Sivan, and Moses Sumney, with the latter making his acting debut. Sumney has recently opened up to Variety during an interview to discuss his role in the provocative new show.

In The Idol, Sumney plays Izaak, a follower of Tedros, who is a cult leader and record producer played by The Weeknd. Izaak is subservient yet powerful, and Sumney plays the role with charm. He told Variety that the character was initially written for him after he auditioned for the role of Elliot on HBO’s Euphoria, a role that ended up going to another musician, Elliot Fike. Euphoria is created by The Idol co-creator, Sam Levinson

Sumney told Variety, “I auditioned kind of on a whim, and it weirdly went really well and went pretty far until I think the powers that be were like, ‘So, I don’t know if he looks 16 years old. Then Sam called me and was like, ‘I love you so much as an actor, I’m gonna keep you in mind.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, whatever, sure.’”

Sure enough, Levinson kept his word. Regarding the role of Izaak, Sumney told the outlet that the showrunner, “wrote it for me. Initially, they wanted the character to be called Moses, but I begged them to change it. I was like, I don’t know if this is me, literally — I want to feel like I’m acting, so let’s give him a name.”

Sumney also revealed that he was given a lot of creative control when it came to developing the character. He said, “I learned once we started that a lot was up to me, in terms of how to express this character. And then if I made a choice that felt off, Sam would tell me, but I was given the room to decide who he is, how he carries himself, how he walks into a room — I didn’t pick what he’s wearing.”

Sumney has been an active musician since 2014 and has released two studio albums, 2017’s Aromanticism and 2020’s Græ. Sumney discussed with Variety how he created the song “Get It B4” for The Idol, saying, “I didn’t exactly write it for the show. But one thing that was really crazy, when Sam called me about the role he was basically like, “Hey, I’m making a show that’s about music, and it’s about sex.” And I was like, “That’s crazy, because I’ve been exploring making music also about sex, or at least sensuality.

“So ‘Get It B4’ comes from a batch of songs that I had already been working on before The Idol came along, in which I’ve been like, I want to explore bass and drums, I want to explore rhythm, I want to explore a more R&B sound,” Sumney added. “I was like, I feel like a sexy guy would maybe sing this in his underwear. I took a little bit of a break from doing music and as I approach exploring it again, I’m interested in doing more stuff in that direction sonically.”

