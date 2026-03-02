“My Husband Sang That to Me Every Night Before He Died”: This Timeless Vince Gill Performance Reminds Us What Real Love Looks Like

When thinking about the perfect love song, fans tend to pick Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.” Others love “Your Song” by Elton John. Some even pick “The Nearness of You” from Norah Jones. But in 1991, Vince Gill released a song that did more than highlight the ups and downs – “Look at Us” displayed the quiet, lasting beauty of a love that stands the test of time. And in 2010, Gill produced a powerful performance that quickly became a highlight in the history of Country’s Family Reunion.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wanting to celebrate the lasting legacy of country music, Country’s Family Reunion welcomed over 50 artists to share some of their favorite memories. Among the singers were Charley Pride, Bill Anderson, Riders in the Sky, Gene Watson, and numerous others. But although the stage housed country music greats, the entire studio fell silent when Gill performed “Look at Us.”

Releasing his fourth studio album, Pocket Full of Gold, Gill watched as fans praised songs like “Liza Jane” and “Take Your Memory with You”. While the album peaked at No. 5 on the US Top Country Albums chart, “Look at Us” went even further, climbing to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and cementing itself as one of the most tender love songs in Gill’s catalog.

Vince Gill Considered The “Most Beautiful Voice” In Music

Over the years, the track has only grown in popularity, making moments like his 2010 performance all the more powerful for longtime fans. Looking at what fans had to say:

“Vince Gill’s got a beautiful voice too. I love listening to him.” “It’s the most beautiful love song and Vince Gill sings from the heart.” “Most beautiful voice in music. Love you Vince.” “Absolutely beautiful.Well done Vince.” “I love this song. Reminds me of my mom and dad. I could listen to Vince all day.”

Maybe the most touching comment of the bunch came from a fan who noted, “My husband sang that to me every night before he died.”

Written by Gill and Max D. Barnes, “Look at Us” showcases a couple reflecting on the years spent together and the memories made. Discussing themes of commitment, loyalty, and support, the music video included several couples.

Decades after its release, “Look at Us” continues to resonate with fans. And judging by the silence that filled the room during that 2010 performance, Gill didn’t just write a beautiful love song – he created a timeless moment that still speaks to the heart of country music.

(Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)