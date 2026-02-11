Custom Martin Built for the Grand Ole Opry’s 100th and Debuted by Vince Gill Is Now Available

Martin Guitar and the Grand Ole Opry Partnered on a One-of-a-Kind HD-28 Guitar for the Opry's 100th Anniversary

November 28, 2025 marked 100 years since the Grand Ole Opry first hit the airwaves at WSM as the "WSM Barn Dance." Country music's biggest show has come a long way since its debut as a humble radio hour hawking life insurance and biscuit flour. But there's one thing that has not changed much since 1925: Martin acoustic guitars.

Martin, George Gruhn of Gruhn Guitars, and the Grand Ole Opry have partnered for a limited edition custom HD-28 acoustic guitar in commemoration of the big day. The Martin HD-28 Grand Ole Opry 100th Anniversary guitar was crafted with exquisite details that are unique to this instrument, including a custom mother-of-pearl inlay of the iconic WSM microphone.

None other than the elder statesman of the Grand Ole Opry himself, Vince Gill, debuted the guitar for its inaugural performance at the Grand Ole Opry's 100th anniversary celebration on November 28, 2025.

In addition to the custom embellishments, the Martin HD-28 Grand Ole Opry 100th Anniversary acoustic guitar features all the standout attributes of Martin's flagship instrument: East Indian rosewood back and sides, a solid spruce top with herringbone trim, and a Golden Era Modified low oval neck for maximum playability.

Oh, I almost forgot—this isn't just a concept model destined for the Martin museum. You can actually buy the Martin HD-28 Grand Ole Opry 100th Anniversary.

Learn more about Martin Guitars at martinguitar.com.

Images courtesy of Martin Guitar.