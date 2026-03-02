Watch Robbie Williams and Members of Ozzy Osbourne’s Solo Band Pay Tribute to the Metal Madman at the 2026 BRIT Awards

The 2026 BRIT Awards took place on Saturday, February 28, at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England. The event, which is the U.K.’s equivalent to the Grammys, featured a dynamic tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne, who was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony.

Videos by American Songwriter

Dolly Parton recorded a special introduction that was played before Ozzy’s widow, Sharon, and daughter Kelly hit the stage to accept the posthumous honor. After a heartfelt and slightly foul-mouthed speech from Sharon, British pop-rock star Robbie Williams took to the stage, accompanied by an all-star group made up of former members of Osbourne’s solo touring band. They were guitarist Zakk Wylde, longtime Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, drummer Tommy Clufetos, and keyboardist Adam Wakeman.

[RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2026 Brit Awards, Curated by Sharon Osbourne]

Williams and the group proceeded to deliver a searing version of Osbourne’s 1991 power ballad “No More Tears.” The performance was highlighted by Williams’ impassioned vocals and a blazing solo from Wylde. There also were some cool pyrotechnics and an impressive video display featuring a series of photos of the Metal Madman projected on a giant screen behind the stage.

Wylde, Clufetos, and Wakeman all performed as part of Osbourne’s backing band during Ozzy’s solo set at his final show, the star-studded Back to the Beginning concert. The event was held on July 5, 2025, at the Villa Park stadium in his hometown of Birmingham, U.K. Sadly, Osbourne died on July 22 of a heart attack at age 76.

“No More Tears” was the title track of Ozzy’s Multi-Platinum 1991 studio album. The song peaked at No. 32 on the U.K. singles chart and No. 10 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock tally.

Dolly Parton’s Video Introduction

Parton appeared in a pre-taped video honoring Ozzy.

“With his love of theatrics, his musical gifts, he could turn any occasion into a full-blown show,” the country legend said. “And at his very core, Ozzy Osbourne was a showman. And, because of this, we want to bestow Ozzy with the Lifetime Achievement Award. So Sharon, get yourself on up here and accept this, because Ozzy would be the first to tell us that you were the wind beneath his wings. Congratulations.”

More About Sharon Osbourne’s Speech

In her speech, Sharon reflected on Ozzy’s humble beginnings and amazing career. She also acknowledged the musicians and crew members that worked with him throughout his life, and the fans that loved him and he cherished in return.

“I’m honored to accept this award for my gorgeous husband, this Lifetime Achievement Award,” she began. “God knows, I wish he was here to accept it himself. … But I know that Ozzy is looking down on us all right now, and I know what he’s thinking. He hated to make speeches. He hated listening to speeches. And he’ll be saying, ‘Hey, Mrs., shut the f— up. Just say “thank you” and get off that stage.’ But I’m not going to, because I have to waffle on a bit.”

Sharon continued, “My old man was blessed with a one-in-a-million career. He was at the top of his game for 56 years. I could go on about achievements and that, but that’s all boring crap. … The thing is that Ozzy was authentic. He was gifted, totally unpredictable, a wild man. He was a true artist.”

She also noted, “He came from a small working-class neighborhood in Birmingham, and he rose to become one of the most recognizable and respected musicians of his life. And he was filled with extraordinarily wonderful high times but very, very real low times. But he never stopped, tirelessly pushing himself to do better. He always wanted to do better, both personally and professionally.”

Sharon added, “If Ozzy was here tonight with us, he would be showing us that gorgeous smile that he had. And I know he would be so proud to receive this from the country that he loved.”

She concluded, “There will never be another Ozzy f—ing Osborne.”

(Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)