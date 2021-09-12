NAMM Events Cancelled, Rescheduled, and Combined

This week, NAMM—the National Association of Music Merchants—announced that the annual 2022 NAMM show, scheduled for January 20-23, 2022, has been cancelled.

Additionally, NAMM announced that its annual summer show, usually slated for July in Nashville, has been cancelled for the Music City and merged into a “greatest hits,” now marked for June 3-5, 2022 in Anaheim, California.

The annual NAMM events, of course, traditionally signal new developments and innovations in the world of instruments and recording electronics. How companies and developers handle this news will be interesting in the coming months.

According to a NAMM press statement released earlier this week: “The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) announced that The NAMM Show, the annual ‘family reunion’ of the global music, sound, and entertainment technology industry, will reconvene in Anaheim, California at the Anaheim Convention Center on June 3–5, 2022. Previously scheduled for January 20–23, the new dates will offer global industry leaders, buyers, sellers, music educators, artists, media, and music makers the opportunity to reconnect and renew their businesses while taking greater advantage of reimagined indoor and outdoor events, activations, professional development sessions, an expanded digital reach, and more at the crossroads of business opportunity.”

Joe Lamond, NAMM President, and CEO said in the statement, “The industry has not stopped evolving and innovating during the pandemic, and The NAMM Show is evolving, as well. As the health and safety of our members remain top of mind, and after carefully listening to companies here in the U.S. and around the world, the new dates will help members maximize their opportunities and accelerate what has arguably been a transformative time both in new products and in how they come to market. I imagine this gathering will have the kind of impact of a Beatles moment or the introduction of MIDI—definitely one you will not want to miss.”

Guitar World recently reported that “Previously, Summer NAMM was cancelled in 2020, while winter NAMM 2021, re-branded as Believe in Music Week, took place digitally from January 18-22 of this year. This year’s Summer NAMM show, however, occurred as scheduled in Nashville from July 15–16.”

For more information, visit NAMM here.