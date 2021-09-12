Jennifer Hudson: One Step Closer to EGOT

In the world of major awards, one is perhaps coveted most of all—and that’s because it’s not just one. The EGOT is the Voltron of major awards, comprised, of course, of the four big categories: Emmy (television), Oscar (film), Grammy (music), and Tony (theater).

Well, famed singer, Jennifer Hudson, just got one step closer to earning an EGOT after officially receiving an Emmy this week.

On Thursday (September 9), Hudson won a Daytime Emmy for her role as an executive producer on Baobab Studio’s virtual reality animated film, Baba Yaga. The film won the award for best interactive media for a daytime program, Variety reports.

Hudson starred in the interactive work, alongside Glenn Close, Kate Winslet, and Daisy Ridley. For more information on the film, check out an interview with the creators here.

Hudson, who rose to fame in 2004 as a finalist in the third season of American Idol, only needs a Tony Award to complete the quartet (some say she was snubbed for the award in 2009 after her role in The Color Purple).

She has voiced a desire to play the Head Muse in a live-action play for Disney. She won an Oscar in 2007 for her role in Dreamgirls, has two Grammy Awards (Best R&B Album and Best Musical Theater Album), and now, an Emmy.

The singer has achieved great success after experiencing great tragedy. In 2008, three of Hudson’s family members were brutally murdered. She made her first public appearance in 2009 following the incident, singing the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl.