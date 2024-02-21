Native Instruments Komplete Audio 6 Review

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Komplete Audio 6 is a popular 4-channel USB audio interface made by industry legends Native Instruments.

This affordable audio interface is a fantastic entry point into audio recording and offers excellent build quality, 4 audio inputs, and a range of nice extras like MIDI connections and a tasty software bundle.

With so many audio interfaces available in this price range, it can be a bit confusing to know which one is the best for you. But it's important to choose well, as audio interfaces are the core component of recording studios.

This guide will help you to work out whether the Komplete Audio 6 is a good fit, or if you should look somewhere else.

In this review, we'll give you a detailed breakdown of all the features offered, analyze the design and quality - and finally give a verdict on how well it competes with other interfaces in this price range.

Komplete Audio 6: Overview and Specs

The Komplete Audio 6 is an audio interface sitting at the top end of 'beginner' audio interfaces. This interface offers nice quality in a small package and has a surprising amount of extra features.

If you're a budding music producer or musician, this interface gives you everything you need to start a small recording setup in your home studio. It doesn't have the capacity or quality for more professional, or larger recording situations, but it's a great choice if you're on the hunt for a compact interface that packs a punch.

Komplete Audio 6 Specs

Here are the Komplete Audio 6's key specs:

Recording Audio Quality - 192 kHz / 24-bit

4 analog inputs (2x hybrid XLR/1/4", 2x 1/4" TRS).

2 Digital in/out

2 x Headphone output

USB powered via a B-type USB port

MIDI Input, MIDI Output

48v Phantom Power

Native Instruments Software Bundle

Here are some more advanced specs for the main outputs and inputs:

Maximum output level: +11.3 dBu (balanced)

Frequency response: 20 Hz ­– 20 kHz +/-­ 0.1 dB

THD+N: 0.006 %

Dynamic Range: 105 dB

Instrument input

Maximum input level: +13.2 dBu

Frequency response: 20 Hz ­ 20 kHz +/-­ 0.1 dB

Microphone

Maximum input level: +6.4 dBu

Frequency response: 20 Hz –­ 20 kHz +/-­ 0.1

dBTHD+N: <0.005 %

Dynamic Range: 94 dB

Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish Aesthetic

No need for external powering

Built-in MIDI in and out

Double headphone outputs for jamming with a friend

DC coupling enables CV control signals

4 inputs and SPDIF

A good amount of controls

Decent performance and quality

Cons

Not fantastic-feeling knobs

Limited additional outputs

Komplete Audio 6: Reviewed

Now, let's get into the main review. We've split this into a few topics based on the most important areas of review.

Connections

Starting off, let's look at the connections offered by this interface.

The Komplete Audio 6 is USB-powered, meaning you only need to plug it into your computer with a USB-B cable and don't need an extra power supply–this is handy for keeping a cleaner setup.

As for audio connections, the Komplete Audio 6 bundles a decent amount of connections.

You get a total of 4 audio inputs, being split between a pair of hybrid XLR 1/4" inputs on the front (for microphones or instruments) and a pair of 1/4" TRS inputs on the back for extra instruments or hardware. This means you can record up to 4 audio sources at once - a combination of 2 mic inputs and 2 instruments, or 4 instruments at once.

The controls for these audio inputs are pretty nice, the small, but smooth knobs have a decent level of sensitivity that lets you dial in the perfect amount of gain. They aren't anything particularly fancy, but they do the job and seem like a fair deal for the price. You also get switches for +48v and line/instrument switches to adjust the gain staging.

The output array on this interface is decent for the size too. You get a pair of headphone outputs, meaning that two people can easily get plugged in and record together. It comes with 4 1/4" audio outputs. This is handy as it means you can have it plugged into a pair of monitors, and run two extra outputs out - for example, running audio into an effects unit, or using a second pair of speakers, or a guitar pedal board.

This mobile interface packs in a few extra ins and outs too, which gear tinkerers will be pleased to hear. It also acts as a MIDI interface, coming with a 5-pin MIDI input and output port. This is handy if you use synthesizers, drum machines, or any other MIDI-controlled hardware - as you can simply connect it to your DAW through the interface. The input is handy too if you want to plug a keyboard into the interface to control virtual instruments.

The final notable connection is the SP/DIF in and out. This lets you connect an additional stereo device to act as a digital input or output - like a CDJ or any other gear with a digital output.

As far as connections go, you really can't fault what the Komplete Audio offers in this price bracket. It has a comprehensive range of connections that expands beyond the traditional audio in & out and lets you link up a few different pieces of gear at the same time.

If you want to run larger recording sessions, you might consider looking at a different audio interface in the same price band that offers something like 6 or 8 inputs, but you would probably have to sacrifice the extra connections like MIDI and CV.

Audio Quality

Now, let's have a look (or listen) at the sound quality offered by this interface.

For starters, the digital capacity of this interface is pretty high–offering a sample rate of up to 192kHz, and a bit depth of 24. This means you can capture audio in extremely high resolution, allowing plenty of accuracy on the high and low end.

The inputs can capture frequencies between 20Hz and 20kHz, which is standard for interfaces in this price range. It's enough to capture the entire audible spectrum, but don't expect to get much additional quality performance if you're using microphones that can capture beyond this range. It's definitely wide enough for typical recording purposes though.

The mic and line inputs record with 0.006% total harmonic distortion, which is very decent for this price range. This means that the signals are pretty accurate, and there is a completely unnoticeable amount of harmonic distortion present in the signal.

You get around 94dB of dynamic range - which is pretty standard for interfaces with this price tag. It's dynamic enough for most recording situations, and it still performs pretty well when recording audio under this range.

I will say that the preamps aren't quite as rich as some in a similar price range–for example, the UAD Volt and SSL2 models are a little bit sweeter, although slightly more pricey, and don't offer the same amount of features.

It has the option of running in an ultra-low latency mode, which can go as low as 32 samples latency, which is around milliseconds. However, you will experience glitching at this low latency - in such a way that it makes it unusable.

User Experience & Capabilities

The user experience offered by a product is incredibly important–you want something that works well, feels nice, and does all the things you expect it to. This holds particularly true in audio recording, where there can be a lot at stake.

The Komplete Audio 6 certainly makes the grade as far as we're concerned. It's easy to set up, the build quality is nice, and it is free from any bugs or nuisance design oversights. It's small and lightweight enough for a bit of mobile recording (especially given the USB power).

It has a huge range of versatility thanks to all the inputs and outputs you get, so it has enough flexibility to be used in a bunch of different situations. It's nice having the option of using either mic or line inputs on the front, as this gives you more options when it comes to your recording sessions.

This type of interface lets you work with a range of setups and scenarios - here are some examples:

Recording as a solo musician - perhaps a guitar and microphone, or a stereo microphone setup.

- perhaps a guitar and microphone, or a stereo microphone setup. Recording an electronic band - layers at a time. For example, you could record 4 electronic guitars/basses/keyboards at once

- layers at a time. For example, you could record 4 electronic guitars/basses/keyboards at once Electronic producers working with hardware - This type of interface would drive a nice small electronic setup, perhaps something like a drum machine, a bass synth, and a stereo synth. Or two synths and two samplers in mono. This is a particularly good setup thanks to the MIDI in and out connections, which would make it easier to control your devices from your machine, or vice versa.

This type of interface would drive a nice small electronic setup, perhaps something like a drum machine, a bass synth, and a stereo synth. Or two synths and two samplers in mono. This is a particularly good setup thanks to the MIDI in and out connections, which would make it easier to control your devices from your machine, or vice versa. Resampling and re-amping - Thanks to the extra audio outputs, you could use this handy interface to re-amp your audio. This would mean something like, sending signals out of the interface into an amp, effects racks, or effects pedal, then re-recording the signal back into your PC using a pair of mics or direct inputs.

Thanks to the extra audio outputs, you could use this handy interface to re-amp your audio. This would mean something like, sending signals out of the interface into an amp, effects racks, or effects pedal, then re-recording the signal back into your PC using a pair of mics or direct inputs. A small band - using a pair of mics for the drummer, one DI for the bass, and one for the guitar. Or you could do the drums in mono and have a mic for a vocalist.

However, because it only has 2 mic inputs and 2 DIs, you won't be able to record a drum set with a full array of mics. You could capture some overheads or 2 closer signals - but it doesn't have the input capacity for more advanced drum recording techniques.

The large monitor volume control lets you dial in the perfect amount of output volume for your monitors and responds well to the touch.

Bundled Software

A very attractive feature of this interface is the huge bundle of software that Native Instruments throws in. This gives you a bunch of software effects and instruments to bolster your digital arsenal.

You get Monark, which is an analog-style synth in the realm of a Minimoog or MS-20. This thing has a crystal clear sound that cuts through compared to many stock 'analog' synths that come with DAWs.

You also get the Mod Pack, which is a guitar pedal-style bundle of 3 effects - Choral, Phasis, and Flair. These are all modulation effects, covering chorus/ensemble, phasing, flagging, and pitch modulation. These all sound sweet and let you get a bit more color in your recordings.

Replika is an included delay effect, which has 3 different delay simulation modes, a slick interface, and all the other controls you need to dial in a perfect amount of delay. It even has a built-in modulation loop, letting you add a bit of complexity to your delay signal.

If you want a bit of dynamic control, you'll be happy with the Solid Bus Compressor, which is a nice analog-sounding compressor unit. This clearly takes inspiration from classic compressors like the 1176 and helps you to get a tasty bit of crunch and pump into your mix.

Next up, you get Guitar Rig 7 LE - this is a really powerful guitar tone-shaping plugin that lets you mix amp simulations and guitar pedals to create guitar tones. The LE version is a stripped-back version of Guitar Rig 7 Pro, but it still has a bunch of effects and can help you get a broad range of tones.

For the mastering stage of music production, you'll get your hands on the iZotope Elements Suite - which includes limited versions of their extensive library. This nets you Nectar, RX, Ozone, and Neutron. Do your own research on these plugins, but they're all super nice.

Finally, you get a copy of Maschine Essentials, Ableton Live 11 Lite, and Traktor LE3 - all of these are handy for music production, making beats, and DJing. It would be nice to see AudioCube included, but we can dream...

Overall, that is a huge bundle of software that may have a combined value higher than the cost of the interface itself.

Things to Consider When Buying an Audio Interface

Audio interfaces are the heart of the studio, so you need to make sure that you buy one that suits your requirements and setup.

It's definitely worth investing in something that is a bit future-proofed as if you take recording seriously, you're guaranteed to need some extra inputs, outputs, and features later down the line.

Here are some of the most important things to consider when choosing an audio interface:

Input Count

This is arguably the most important consideration. You need to choose an interface that has enough inputs to capture all your sources and instruments simultaneously.

This ultimately depends on the type of recording sessions you are running. If you are a solo musician, you can usually get away with two or four inputs. Drummers will want at least four, and if you are recording a larger band, six or eight inputs is the lowest you should get.

Input Type

Additionally, the type of inputs used on the interface is also important. You usually either get mic inputs, 1/4" inputs, or hybrids, which can do either of the previous types. Hybrid inputs are the best to look out for, but a lot of mid-range interfaces just tend to have a pair of mics, and a few optional 1/4".

Again, this depends on what type of sources you'll be recording. It's mostly a consideration if you're going to be working with a lot of microphones.

Outputs

The number of outputs on an interface is generally a lesser concern than the above points but is still something you should consider depending on what kind of setup you're running. If you plan on connecting the interface to a mixing desk or re-amping material out of the interface and back in, make sure that it has enough additional outputs to connect with your gear.

This can be a bit of an issue in the more affordable products, as these tend to only have two main monitor outputs and the occasional extra pair - so do some research before buying.

Additional Connections

Finally, think about whether you want any other types of connections through your interface. The most common one here is MIDI - where a MIDI in and out can be used to either control other audio gear or feed keyboard/pad signals back into your PC for recording.

These are only really useful if you have other MIDI gear - but if you do, they are completely worth it as they'll save you from needing to buy an additional MIDI interface.

Alternatives to the Komplete Audio 6

If you're considering the Komplete Audio 6, it's definitely a good choice of interface in this price range. There are many similar options with price tags in the same realm, although they all tend to offer slightly different features and quality.

Here are some other popular audio interfaces in this price range, that you might also consider.

Universal Audio Volt 2 USB - This is slightly cheaper than the Komplete Audio 6, although it has half the inputs and less additional outputs. The main attraction is the slightly higher audio quality, and the extra 'vintage' buttons, which add a bit of warmth and crunch to the recorded signal.

This is slightly cheaper than the Komplete Audio 6, although it has half the inputs and less additional outputs. The main attraction is the slightly higher audio quality, and the extra 'vintage' buttons, which add a bit of warmth and crunch to the recorded signal. Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 - This is another very popular model that is commonly recommended to people looking to get into recording and music production. This also only has 2 hybrid inputs, but the build quality is slightly higher than the Komplete. Check out our full review of the Scarlett line here.

- This is another very popular model that is commonly recommended to people looking to get into recording and music production. This also only has 2 hybrid inputs, but the build quality is slightly higher than the Komplete. Check out our full review of the Scarlett line here. Behringer U-Phoria UMC404HD- This large but budget-friendly interface has the same amount of inputs, although it offers 4 hybrids rather than 2, meaning you could plug in a total of 4 microphones. It also has extra insert connections, and MIDI in and out. That said, the audio quality of the Behringer is definitely not as high as the Komplelete, and the general build quality is flimsy and leaves a lot to be desired.

FAQs About Native Instruments Komplete Audio 6

Is Komplete Audio 6 worth it?

The Komplete Audio 6 is a very nice affordable audio interface. This is a fantastic offer and is very competitive compared to other products in the same price range. It comes with 4 inputs, MIDI compatibility, an SP/DIF in out, and more. The 2 headphone outputs make it perfect for jamming with a mate.

It also comes with a huge software bundle, which gives you an incredible amount of value at a low cost. Not many other interface bundles in this price range offer the same amount of software!

What does the Komplete Audio 6 do?

The Komplete Audio 6 is a multi-channel audio interface with additional connectivity. The purpose of this device is to enable digital audio recording with your computer and audio software. This audio interface comes with 4 inputs, meaning you can record 4 audio sources independently at the same time. This is perfect for a small home recording setup, and it has enough room to record a small band.

It also has MIDI in and out for connecting to extra hardware, and sp/dif for digital interfaces.

What is the gain range of Komplete Audio 6?

The Komplete Audio 6 offers a dynamic 94dB. This is a decent amount and means that you will be able to record both loud and quiet instruments through the same inputs, like heavy drums and softer vocals.

Does Komplete Audio 6 need drivers?

The Komplete Audio 6 works natively on Mac devices, although you will need to install some ASIO drivers if you're using this on a Windows machine (as with most interfaces). This only takes a few minutes to set up–and you probably already have it installed if you've ever used an interface in your machine before.

Native Instruments Komplete Audio 6: Final Verdict

Overall, the Komplete Audio 6 is a very competitive audio interface in the beginner to intermediate price range. It has enough connections and features to run a small-sized recording session, with up to four inputs.

It doesn't have enough inputs for larger sessions and bands, but it's not really designed (or priced) for that kind of scenario. This is more suitable for home studio setups, where a producer might record a couple of instruments at once.

Thanks to the extra connections it offers, this is a very attractive interface to any solo producers working with additional hardware like synths, drum machines, and effects units - as the MIDI and additional inputs and outputs give you a bit more flexibility in your setup.

I would say that, for the price, you'll struggle to find many other interfaces that offer the same features, quality, and value for money. Particularly when you take into account the incredibly generous included software bundle, which has a total combined value over the price of the interface itself! It's a deal!