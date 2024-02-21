Adele Finally Opens Up About Her Infamous Viral NBA Meme, Slams “These Motherf*kers” for Filming Against Her Will

Adele is opening up about her now infamous NBA viral meme. The meme happened in 2022 featuring the singer looking less than impressed. It went viral online with netizens spawning their own captions for the video.

Videos by American Songwriter

One person joked (via NME), “Boy does Adele look happy or what?” Another wrote, “Homegirl looks p–sed.” Now, Adele is setting the record straight about the meme. During her recent show for her Las Vegas residency Weekends With Adele, the singer finally talked about the meme.

“Do you remember that viral meme of me looking like I don’t give a flying f–k?” Adele asked concert-goers. “It sounds crazy, but I really don’t like being famous, right? So, obviously, I know I’m sitting courtside at a basketball game, you’re asking for it.”

Adele explained that she was searching for Michael Jordan at the event. Camera operators for the NBA approached Adele about being on camera. The singer declined to the operators filming her. However, they ignored her request, annoying her.

“The people with the camera came and asked me twice. They were like, ‘Do you mind if we film you? Can we put you on the screen?’… I was very annoyed because I had asked not to be filmed,” she said. “I was like, ‘These motherfuckers have come back and are filming me against my will.’”

Adele Doesn’t Like Being Famous

Adele said she “didn’t realize they were airing it on TV.” She also addressed comments that she had plastic surgery done, denying the allegations. She explained why her lips looked puffy. “The reason my lips looked like I had filler — because I’ve got naturally big lips, I don’t need filler — was because I was sulking,” she told the crowd.

Adele has issues with being a celebrity. The singer previously discussed her issues with fame (via Just Jared). While she wants to be known for singing, she doesn’t want the trappings that go along with it.

I think it’s hilarious, that I’m an artist for my f–king job,” she explained.“But celebrity comes with it, and I’m not out for that. I don’t like being a celebrity at all.”

With her album 30, Adele wanted to address some of these issues and take ownership of her own story. “This is my story, and I feel like it’s me taking back my narrative. I was on my own. I did it all on my own. If I’d like to thank anyone, it would be myself,” she said.