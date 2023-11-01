Focusrite Scarlett 4th Gen Review

We’ve been longtime users and fans of Focusrite’s Scarlett interface series, and so when we heard there was a new generation of these killer boxes, we knew we had to get our hands on one right away.

Scarlett has outfitted their already best-selling audio interface series with some really appealing updates, from improved audio specs to new creative features that are sure to level up the sound quality of your recordings, as well as boost your productivity in the studio.

We’ve found that the 4th Gen Scarlett Solo, 2i2, and 4i4 represent a serious step up for audio interface technology in their price range. Established Scarlett users will find themselves very pleased indeed, while new Scarlett users are sure to be minted by the droves as a result of this fantastic new line.

Let’s dive in and take a look at the new range of Scarlett interfaces from Focusrite.

Focusrite Scarlett 4th Gen: An Overview

In this review, we’ll be examining the Scarlett Solo, 2i2, and 4i4, as well as touching on Focusrite’s handy Studio packs.

Image Credit: Focusrite

The smallest, simplest, and most affordable box in the bunch, the Scarlett Solo features two inputs (1 x XLR, 1 x ¼” instrument jack) and two outputs. It’s an uncomplicated machine that’s a perfect productivity tool for singer/songwriters and other solo musicians looking to record demo ideas and even complete compositions.

Image Credit: Focusrite

The 2i2 also features two inputs and two outputs, but it ups the ante with two mic preamps for added versatility.

Image Credit: Focusrite

Finally, the 4i4 gives you four inputs (2 x Combo jack, 2 x ¼” instrument jack) and four outputs, perfect for live tracking full bands and much more.

Each interface in the range comes equipped with USB data and bus power, with the 2i2 and 4i4 also featuring an external 5V DC USB-C power jack.

These 4th Gen boxes are bursting with new and improved features, so let’s go even deeper and learn more.

Design

Boasting Scarlett’s signature red chassis, these new boxes are instantly recognizable – but a closer look reveals a re-designed matte black front panel that’s loaded with updated features for even better performance.

Ergonomics

The Solo, 2i2, and 4i4 have all undergone a front-to-back ergonomic overhaul, with new soft-touch knobs for the front inputs and easy-to-grip knurled knobs for the outputs. Larger spacing for the knobs also provides for improved ease of use.

Plus, the 2i2 and 4i4 feature new endless gain knobs, which means you can adjust your gain from either your hardware or software without breaking stride. You can even link your preamps for matched gain!

These new knobs really contribute to a tactile experience evocative of high-end studio equipment – a nice touch!

Re-designed Dynamic Gain Halos

One can’t help but notice the incredibly attractive newly re-designed dynamic gain halos. The already-iconic halos have been updated with even further attention to detail, giving you accurate metering at a glance and easily visible clip warnings.

These new halos are perfect for signal metering, and they look awesome, adding a distinctly high-end visual touch to an already attractive range of interfaces.

Independent Headphone Volume Controls

Also new to the 4th Gen Scarletts are independent headphone volume controls on all three models. Where 3rd Gen users had to compromise with a single knob for headphone and speaker volume controls, 4th Gen users will benefit from a dedicated knob for headphone volume, a sure improvement to any musician’s workflow.

Audio Quality

Don’t think for a second the improvements to the Scarlett range are only skin-deep. These 4th Gen interfaces also got an impressive audio overhaul, most notably now featuring the same top-of-the-line converters Focusrite uses in their professional-grade RedNet interfaces.

What’s more, improved preamps offer a greater dynamic range than ever before, with 69dB of gain accommodating even the lowest-output mics.

These upgrades give the 4th Gen Scarletts the unique distinction of being hands-down the best-sounding interface in their price range that we’ve heard to date.

Features

Image Credit: Nick Stockton

On top of improved audio quality, Focusrite has piled on feature after feature that make these boxes really easy to work with. These include updated versions of familiar features, like the new Air Mode, as well as brand-new additions to the line like the Clip Safe feature.

These features are all easily accessible through clearly marked buttons on the Scarlett’s front panel, allowing you to quickly switch between modes as you go.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the features on offer here.

(* Indicates features available only on Scarlet 2i2 and 4i4)

Auto Gain*

Focusrite’s new Auto Gain feature makes setting your levels a cinch. Simply hit the button and play for ten seconds – Auto Gain will take care of the rest, automatically setting the ideal gain levels for the signal the interface is receiving.

Clip Safe*

Now, say your gain levels have been perfectly set – but an unexpected drum fill or off-the-cuff vocal ad-lib rears its head, threatening to ruin an otherwise great recording.

That’s where the Clip Safe feature comes in, automatically responding to the fluctuation in signal and adjusting the gain accordingly, saving you and your recording from unseemly unwanted distortion.

Air

The 4th Gen Scarlett boxes also feature a re-vamped Air mode, bringing rich harmonics and presence to your recordings via DSP, simulating the sound and vibe of a professional-class console.

Perfect for when your vocals and DI guitar tracks need that added oomph, the two new Air presets (Presence and Presence + Drive) are sure to get a lot of use from singers and instrumentalists alike.

We loved how our vocals were sounding with Air mode engaged, and it did a lot to enrich our DI guitar sound as well. We have a feeling we’ll just be leaving this on…

Loopback

Beatmakers, rejoice – the new Gen of Scarlett interfaces has incorporated Loopback across the board, a feature heretofore only seen on higher-end Focusrite products.

Now even Scarlett Solo users can send audio from the streaming platform of their choice straight to their DAW through the use of onboard virtual input channels.

Mixing external audio into your own compositions has never been easier, especially now that Focusrite has extended this nifty feature all the way across the Scarlett range.

Zero-Latency Direct Monitoring

The Scarlett Solo and 2i2 both feature zero-latency direct monitoring. And when we say zero, we mean zero. Tracking (and nailing) all your parts is a breeze with this great feature.

Simply activate direct monitoring mode to quickly select which signal you’re getting in your cans, be it computer audio only or a combination of computer audio and your input signal.

And all-hardware processing means, seriously, zero latency.

Independent Output Mixes

Now, while the new 4i4 doesn’t include direct monitoring, it does feature independent output mixes for all four outputs, plus the headphone out. This makes the Scarlett 4i4 perfect for tracking bands live in the studio, with everyone able to dial their monitor mix in just the way they need it.

Studio Packs

For the 4th Gen Scarlett Solo and 2i2, Focusrite has prepared studio packs that provide everything you need to get started recording as soon as you open that box.

We were lucky enough to test one of these awesome packs, and were very impressed with the quality of the included headphones and mic. Let’s take a look at each.

SH-450 Headphones

These unbelievably comfy and great-sounding premium headphones that come with the Scarlett studio pack are almost too good to be true – the value here is just astounding.

These super-comfortable headphones will allow you to record for hours with no fatigue, plus their flat frequency response gives you professional-level monitoring and mixing capabilities.

CM-25 MKIII Condenser Mic

Great-sounding headphones (not to mention a great-sounding interface) are nothing without a great-sounding mic, and Focusrite has got that covered as well with the inclusion of their CM-25 MKIII Condenser Mic in the Scarlett Studio Packs.

This mic captures every sound with incredible clarity and detail, perfect for vocals, miking live instruments, and more. It even comes with a custom-fitted windscreen for added versatility.

Mic Stand

Finally, Focusrite threw us a nifty curveball with the inclusion of a fold-out cardboard mic stand, built right into the packaging, as a no-waste means of getting right down to business straight out of the box.

It’s a cool design, super easy to throw together and start recording on the spot no matter where you are when you unbox your interface.

We were very, very, relieved upon popping this thing into shape, as we were all set to test our new Scarlett box with everything ready to go – except a compatible mic stand.

Included Software

There’s one more huge feature that comes included with every interface in the new Scarlett range – and that’s included software, which will enable you to start recording right away without any hoops to jump through.

There’s a free edition of Ableton Live Lite, which gives you a limited yet functional DAW that’s perfect for beginners who are new to digital recording. Eight tracks, effects, instrument plugins, and more await you on this free version of the legendary DAW.

Or, you can opt for three months of Avid ProTools Artist, plus their complete Plugin Bundle. After your three-month trial, you can sign on for an annual subscription at 25% off. More experienced recording engineers are better off opting for this option, which gives you a much more complete set of tools, but also will end up costing you more in the long run.

Finally, you get the Focusrite Hitmaker Expansion, which includes Antares AutoTune, a Marshall Silver Jubilee guitar amp modeler, XLN Audio Addictive drums and keys, and more.

And those aren’t even all the software options. Once you register your new interface with Focusrite, you’ll unlock a borderline overwhelming amount of downloadable software programs to step up your recording sessions to the pro level.

Satisfied Customers

Despite only having been on the market a short while, the much-anticipated 4th Gen of Scarlett interfaces seem to be flying off the shelves, and as a result the internet is bursting with glowing user reviews:

The consensus seems to be that these great little boxes are perfect for entry-level aspiring musicians and engineers to easily capture professional-quality recordings at home, no muss, no fuss.

Final Impressions

Our (somewhat biased) longtime Scarlett users over here at American Songwriter couldn’t agree more – the products in the 4th Gen Scarlett range are ideally suited for any home studio, no matter your experience level.

These desktop boxes are designed expressly for ease of use, convenience, and, most importantly, premium sound quality, all at an incredibly affordable price point.

We think the combination of the new preamps with the improved Air mode make the new Scarletts far and away the best Scarletts yet, not to mention the very best interfaces available at their price point.

The Studio Pack’s inclusion of premium recording accessories just adds to the value. We highly recommend shelling out the extra cash for one of these packs, especially if you’re new to recording. You really can’t go wrong with the included headphones and microphone, which do the Scarlett’s improved audio quality justice – and that’s saying something. (We also just might have a new favorite pair of headphones).

Home recording enthusiasts, do yourselves a favor and pick up a 4th Gen Scarlett interface today. Whether you’re an established Scarlett customer looking for an upgrade, or a newcomer to the recording scene, you’re about to have a new secret weapon for your home studio.