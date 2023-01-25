Naughty by Nature Releasing 30th Anniversary Edition of ’19 Naughty III’

Naughty by Nature is revisiting one of its classic albums in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The groundbreaking hip-hop trio of Treach, DJ Kay Gee and Vin Rock is celebrating the milestone birthday of their platinum-selling album, 19 Naughty III, with a 30th-anniversary edition. The project features six bonus tracks, including “Hip Hop Hooray” (Extended Mix) that’s never been available on streaming platforms. Remixes by acclaimed hip-hop producers Pete Rock and duo The Beatnuts appear on “Hip Hop Hooray” and “It’s On.” The new edition comes in transparent orange double vinyl, as well as CD and cassette, and will be available to stream. It drops on February 24 via Tommy Boy Records, one day after the album turns 30 on February 23.

Upon its debut in 1993, 19 Naughty III reached the pinnacle of the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard 200. Its lead single, “Hip Hip Hooray,” became their second top 10 hit following “O.P.P.” “Hooray” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, No. 3 on the Hot Rap Songs chart and No. 8 on the Hot 100. The video was also a hit, as it was directed by Spike Lee and featured several celebrity cameos including Queen Latifah, Tupac Shakur, Eazy-E of N.W.A. and hip-hop group Run-D.M.C.

“My fondest memory from that album was working with Spike Lee on the ‘Hip Hop Hooray’ music video,” Rock says in a press release. “Spike was red hot as a film director, so for him to direct our music video was ICONIC! Also, the cameos in that video were amazing. From Run DMC, Queen Latifah, D Nice etc. It was a great time, had by all.”

Adds bandmate DJ Kay Gee: “The 30th Anniversary means so much because we fought so hard to get in the game, and to still be in this game, and still love it 30+ years in, is a testament to loyal fans and a great team. I appreciate every single person that contributed to this journey. Hip Hop Hooray!”

Photo Courtesy of Tommy Boy Records