Neil Diamond on How The Beatles and Bob Dylan Changed His Career: “They Brought the Songwriter up to the Front”

The Beatles and Bob Dylan aren’t two of the most influential musicians just because of their music. No, they are also two of the most influential musicians because they changed the world’s taste in music, and consequently, that changed the music business in its entirety. Prior to the launch of The Beatles and Bob Dylan, mainstream music typically revolved around musicians and singers who could perform and entertain. That being said, songwriters were hired guns who simply bolstered those acts by delivering them songs. Well, when two giants entered the chat, that changed and paved the way for Neil Diamond.

A lot of you might not know this, but Neil Diamond, like many of the finest musicians, got started as a songwriter. Particularly, the song that launched Diamond into the big leagues was The Monkees’ No. 1 hit, “I’m A Believer”. In addition to creating that hit, Diamond also wrote classics such as “Sunday and Me” for Jay and The Americans, as well as “A Little Bit Me, A Little Bit You” for The Monkees.

Needless to say, Neil Diamond was a successful songwriter. Though the only thanks he seemingly got were in the form of a paycheck. In other words, the masses didn’t know who he was, as this man was churning out hits in the dark. However, thanks to the ripple effect caused by The Beatles and Bob Dylan, that changed.

They Changed the Musical Landscape in Neil Diamond’s Favor

As stated previously, The Beatles and Bob Dylan made the music industry a bit more intellectual. Specifically, popular taste didn’t just revolve around entertainment anymore. Rather, it also revolved around mindful stimulation and nuanced art. So, for a songwriter like Neil Diamond, the business landscape was ripe for the harvest.

Regarding how The Beatles and Dylan created an advantageous setting for him, Diamond told NPR, “It was in the sense that the doors began to open for songwriters who were able to sing, and I just happened to be one of them who’d been knocking around the streets for years and now, suddenly, was getting a new and fresh listening to my work”

“So The Beatles made an enormous change, as did Bob Dylan. They brought the songwriter up to the front of the line and said, you know, you guys do it. And it had a devastating effect on the music publishing business in Tin Pan Alley, but it opened up many doors for people like me,” added Neil Diamond.

This story is certainly a history lesson in the changing of the musical tides. But, it is also a lesson in benefitting from others’ success, as an open door for someone else means there will likely be an open door for you as well.

Photo by CA/Redferns