Andrew Blooms Walks Through Faith, Brokenness on ‘Never A Waste’

Artist Andrew Blooms’ latest album, ‘Never A Waste,’ takes listeners on a journey through times of brokenness, intertwined with themes of faith. Blooms’ told American Songwriter that as an artist, inspiration often comes from key moments in his own life, including breakups, disappointments, realization of his own hypocrisy and even the hurt he may bring to other people.

Revealing the rawness of his perspective into artistry and music, Blooms’ dove into what makes this album, and future releases, deeply personal to him and the hope he has to create a space for openness and understanding amongst listeners.

What is your vision for your music?

“Simply, I want to make music that helps people see themselves. Art that moves us acts like a mirror through which we can see our own lives through a slightly different context. True and timeless art puts sounds and words to truths that we perceive but cannot yet articulate, and music, in my experience, has such a way of giving us a framework to understand our lives in a more enriched way. I hope to make music that allows us to peer into ourselves and I hope to contribute music to the world that helps people grow and be comforted through life’s many mysterious challenges.”

How does your latest album portray this vision?

“My last album, “Never A Waste” addresses a few different topics – mainly doubt, heartbreak, restlessness. A lot of my music is about these kinds of ideas. I wanted to be honest in these songs, naming hard things explicitly and unapologetically. By doing so, I wanted listeners to feel like they had permission to feel completely lost and broken, without the feeling of despair that usually accompanies those sentiments. Simply put, I wanted listeners to feel understood and not quite alone in their suffering and doubting. I wanted to acknowledge and dignify the more hidden and unattractive parts of the human experience instead of pretending like it doesn’t exist.”

How would you define your art, sonically?

“I want people to feel like they’re flying through a canyon on the back of a giant bald eagle with a temporary yet significant birds-eye view of their own experiences. Especially the painful ones. Sonically, I’d define some of my music as delicate, beautiful and triumphant and some other aspects of my music as epic and sprawling. Basically I want you to fly.”

You mention you hope to bridge the gap between being people of faith and brokenness. What does this mean personally to you?

“It is a common feeling that faith and brokenness are two separate sides of some sort of moral or spiritual spectrum. So what happens is that we begin to hide or deny things that are not quite right because they become shameful in the light of our feigned righteousness. But, in my opinion, faith cannot be fully realized without the truth. And the truth is ugly. The truth encompasses everything that is or has happened as is, not as we wish it to be or to have been. Bending or denying the truth about our own lives for the sake of appearing faithful doesn’t do a lot of good for anyone and only creates a culture that encourages hiding and shames being honest. But, I believe the bible verse that says the truth will set you free. Regardless of religious background, I hope we could all agree that there is power and value in the unaltered truth. Only when we come to terms with all of the truth about ourselves will we find a true freedom. In my opinion, this is what it really means to home out of hiding. When I say I hope to bridge the gap, I hope to encourage and instigate honest conversations. I want people to feel free from the pressure to be perfect and to begin to understand and interact with the truth that we are all deeply struggling. I hope my music gives people freedom to say it how it is, because I believe that that’s our best way forward and out of our darkness.”

Have there been experiences where people have approached you and told you they have felt as if they are part of your journey and connect with the purpose you hope to communicate through your music?

“Every couple of weeks I’ll get an email, text or a message. And it’s not just like, “hey this music is cool” It’s meaningful, important ways that people have engaged with my art. It’s really encouraging. It helps me to believe in myself more, it helps me to see that what I’m doing matters to someone. I save all these messages in a note that I read when I’m doubting the path I chose.”

What has this time of COVID-19 impacted life looked like for your songwriting and your musicianship?

“In March and April I basically manically threw together a new record. It was such a pointed time in my life and I wrote some seriously poignant things. I’m proud of it. I’m still making music every day in some form or fashion, and I feel like I’m getting better and better.”

Do you have any future plans for your music as of right now, such as remote shows and new releases?

“Yes! I’m releasing a new record this fall. Can’t say too much about it now other than that it’s about love and moving on and it’s beautiful.”

Blooms’ music is available on all platforms, including Spotify and through his website where he also dives into the heart behind his music and blogs about the current things he is learning in his life and his heart.



