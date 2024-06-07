New Country and Americana Albums for June 7, 2024: New Music from Carly Pearce, Tracy Lawrence, and More

Here we are at the end of the first long workweek of a new month. It’s time to cash your paychecks and line up some new country and Americana albums to spin for the weekend. This week’s stack of releases has plenty of variety. So, whatever is going on, you can find the perfect soundtrack in the stack of new records below.
Those who are looking for some smoking-hot bluegrass will find it in Tony Trischka’s tribute to the late great Earl Scruggs. As one would expect, it’s packed with killer banjo and guest appearances from the likes of Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Sierra Ferrell, and more. Then, there’s the new EP from Tracy Lawrence for those who are looking for something a little more country. And that’s just scratching the surface.
Standout Albums
There is a ton of great music in the list below. However, new albums from Texas country legend Robert Earl Keen and Carly Pearce shine bright among the stack.
Keen’s Western Chill isn’t exactly new. He released it as a part of a box set last year. Today, though, he released it digitally for the first time. As a result, many fans are hearing the collection for the first time. As the title suggests, it is a very laid-back album. This might be the album for lazy summer days from here to the end of the world.
Interestingly, Keen invited members of his band to contribute songs to the project. They didn’t just write the songs, though, they sang on them. As a result, Western Chill has a level of variety that other Keen releases don’t have.
Standout Tracks: “Western Chill” “Hello Stranger” “Marfa”
Fans of country star Carly Pearce have been waiting nearly three years for a new album. Today, their patience paid off when they finally clicked play on the highly-anticipated Hummingbird. The collection sees Pearce sharing the current stage of her life with fans. At the same time, it shows who she is as an artist more than other albums. She co-wrote 13 of the album’s 14 songs and co-produced the project with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne. It’s her first time stepping into a production role.
Standout Tracks: “Country Music Made Me Do It” “Still Blue” “Oklahoma”
New Country and Americana Albums for June 7, 2024
Western Chill—Robert Earl Keen
Hummingbird—Carly Pearce
Earl Jam: A Tribute to Earl Scruggs—Tony Trischka
Fighting For—Evan Horner
Introducing—Ben Vallee
The Devil in Me—Evan Boyer
Before the Machine—Zoe Fitzgerald Carter
Short Street—Parker Smith
The World’s Weight—Kayla Ray
Multitudes—Alisa Amador
Live in Norway—Will Stewart and the Gold Band
Dusty Passports and Empty Beds—Keegan McInroe
Keep My in Your Mind/See You Free—Bonny Light Horseman
Countin’ the Miles—Jesse Daniel
Me—Katie Knipp
Cadence to the Flame—Nolen Sellwood
Salvation—Quinn Sullivan
Heavy Soul—Joanne Shaw Taylor
Out Here in It (EP)—Tracy Lawrence
