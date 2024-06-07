New Country and Americana Albums for June 7, 2024: New Music from Carly Pearce, Tracy Lawrence, and More

Here we are at the end of the first long workweek of a new month. It’s time to cash your paychecks and line up some new country and Americana albums to spin for the weekend. This week’s stack of releases has plenty of variety. So, whatever is going on, you can find the perfect soundtrack in the stack of new records below.

Videos by American Songwriter

Those who are looking for some smoking-hot bluegrass will find it in Tony Trischka’s tribute to the late great Earl Scruggs. As one would expect, it’s packed with killer banjo and guest appearances from the likes of Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Sierra Ferrell, and more. Then, there’s the new EP from Tracy Lawrence for those who are looking for something a little more country. And that’s just scratching the surface.

Standout Albums

There is a ton of great music in the list below. However, new albums from Texas country legend Robert Earl Keen and Carly Pearce shine bright among the stack.

Keen’s Western Chill isn’t exactly new. He released it as a part of a box set last year. Today, though, he released it digitally for the first time. As a result, many fans are hearing the collection for the first time. As the title suggests, it is a very laid-back album. This might be the album for lazy summer days from here to the end of the world.

[RELATED: Robert Earl Keen Discusses ‘Western Chill’ and His Brief Return to Touring: Exclusive]

Interestingly, Keen invited members of his band to contribute songs to the project. They didn’t just write the songs, though, they sang on them. As a result, Western Chill has a level of variety that other Keen releases don’t have.

Standout Tracks: “Western Chill” “Hello Stranger” “Marfa”

Fans of country star Carly Pearce have been waiting nearly three years for a new album. Today, their patience paid off when they finally clicked play on the highly-anticipated Hummingbird. The collection sees Pearce sharing the current stage of her life with fans. At the same time, it shows who she is as an artist more than other albums. She co-wrote 13 of the album’s 14 songs and co-produced the project with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne. It’s her first time stepping into a production role.

[RELATED: Carly Pearce Turns Healing and Personal Growth into Country Gold with New Album ‘Hummingbird’]

Standout Tracks: “Country Music Made Me Do It” “Still Blue” “Oklahoma”

New Country and Americana Albums for June 7, 2024

Western Chill—Robert Earl Keen

Hummingbird—Carly Pearce

Earl Jam: A Tribute to Earl Scruggs—Tony Trischka

Fighting For—Evan Horner

Introducing—Ben Vallee

The Devil in Me—Evan Boyer

Before the Machine—Zoe Fitzgerald Carter

Short Street—Parker Smith

The World’s Weight—Kayla Ray

Multitudes—Alisa Amador

Live in Norway—Will Stewart and the Gold Band

Dusty Passports and Empty Beds—Keegan McInroe

Keep My in Your Mind/See You Free—Bonny Light Horseman

Countin’ the Miles—Jesse Daniel

Me—Katie Knipp

Cadence to the Flame—Nolen Sellwood

Salvation—Quinn Sullivan

Heavy Soul—Joanne Shaw Taylor

Out Here in It (EP)—Tracy Lawrence

Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CMT



