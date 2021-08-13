Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Settle Your Scores

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Settle Your Scores over Zoom video!

SETTLE YOUR SCORES Announce New LP ‘Retrofit’ To Be Released on August 20 via Mutant League Records

“Retrofit” is the upcoming full-length album from Cincinnati punkers Settle Your Scores. Set for release on August 20 via Mutant League Records, the LP signals a return to their roots, as the band reunited with producer Nick Ingram at Capital House Studio (Hawthorne Heights) who previously recorded their debut album.

The band is unveiling a new single and music video for the album’s lead track “Meant For Misery” which is now streaming everywhere.

Settle Your Scores says, “An incredible amount of blood, sweat, and tears (mostly tears) went into making this record. It’s by far our strongest, most polished work yet and we’re eager to share it with the world.”Recently featured on Alternative Press’ list of “10 Next-Gen Pop-Punk Bands Who Will Transport You Back To The 2000’s”, Settle Your Scores offers a fresh take on a sound that is brimming with nostalgic sensibility.

