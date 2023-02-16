Niall Horan Announces New Album ‘The Show’

Niall Horan has announced his third solo effort, The Show. The impending project is slated for release on June 9.

“I couldn’t possibly be more happy to tell you that my new album The Show will be released on June 9th,” Horan wrote on Instagram. “This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own.

“Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I’ve missed you all so much,” he continued. “It’s good to be back. Welcome to The Show.”

The album will be previewed by the lead single, “Heaven,” available on Friday (Feb. 17). The “Nice To Meet Ya” singer has shared several clips of the track across his social media. The lyrics include, God only knows where this could go / And even if our love starts to grow out of control / And you and me go up in flames / Heaven won’t be the same.

“One thing I’ve learned over the years is that society loves to pressure us into reaching certain milestones by a certain age,” Horan explained of the track in a press statement.

“Whether that’s getting married or anything else that really should be based on our own instincts,” he continued. “As I’ve gotten older I’ve tried to let go of those expectations and just follow my heart. The chorus of this song is saying that what I have in my life currently is amazing. So it would be crazy to ruin that by giving into outside pressures.”

In a new TikTok, Horan has dubbed the new record “by far and away my favorite stuff I’ve ever worked on.”

The new record will be the follow-up to his 2020 release, Heartbreak Weather. In addition to his new musical pursuits, Horan will act as a judge on season 23 of The Voice alongside Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, and Blake Shelton.

(Photo by HGL/GC Images)