Nick Cave’s Top 5 Must-Listen-to Songs with the Bad Seeds

Nick Cave has an immense and sprawling catalog. If you are new to his work, it can be daunting trying to determine where to begin. This list focuses on his work with the Bad Seeds.

Since in the late ’70s, the Australian singer-songwriter has echoed the likes of Iggy Pop and Tom Waits, with a dark baritone telling even darker tales. Cave’s grim fairytales speak to the complexities of the human experience. Backed by the Bad Seeds, the band he formed in 1983, Cave gives his voice to fear and desire.

Below are Nick Cave’s top five must-listen songs.

5. “Tupelo” from The Firstborn Is Dead (1985)

Based on Lead Belly’s “Looky, Looky, Yonder” and John Lee Hooker’s “Tupelo,” Cave uses biblical flood imagery to tell the story of the birth of Elvis Presley amidst a raging storm in Tupelo, Mississippi— Until the King is born. “Tupelo” is the second single from The Firstborn is Dead, the second album from Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

And black rain come down

The black rain come down

The black rain come down

Water, water everywhere

Water, water everywhere

Where no bird can fly, no fish can swim

Where no bird can fly, no fish can swim

No fish can swim

Until the King is born

Until the King is born

In Tupelo

Till the King is born in Tupelo

4. “The Ship Song” from The Good Son (1990)

The lead single from The Good Son, “The Ship Song” was selected into the Top 30 Australian songs of all time by the Australasian Performing Right Association. Cave sings this piano ballad about a love so intense it can’t possibly survive. His devotion to romanticism is exposed here and the results are a call to action for goosebumps.

Come loose your dogs upon me

And let your hair hang down

You are a little mystery to me

Every time you come around

We talk about it all night long

We define our moral ground

But when I crawl into your arms

Everything, it comes tumbling down

3. “From Her to Eternity” from From Her to Eternity (1984)

The narrator is obsessed with the weeping woman living upstairs. He wants to possess her. A murderous possession. He’s heading for calamity and there’s nothing that can stop him. He’ll murderously take her to eternity. The tension of the stabbing piano lasts for an intense five and a half minutes.

Oh, I hear her walking

Walking barefoot cross the floorboards

All through this lonesome night

I hear her crying too

Hot tears come splashing down

Leaking through the cracks

Down upon my face

I catch ’em in my mouth

Catch ’em in my mouth

Catch ’em in my mouth

I catch ’em in my mouth

2. “Jubilee Street” from Push the Sky Away (2013)

This classic piece of noir from Cave was co-written with longtime collaborator and fellow Bad Seed Warren Ellis. The woman in the story is a prostitute. She had a history, but she had no past. By the end of the song, she’s closed the curtains and transformed. Cave zooms in on her rebirth. The song references Jubilee Street in Brighton, which according to Cave, is nothing like the seedy street in the song.

She used to say, “All those good people down on Jubilee Street

They ought to practice what they preach

Here they are to practice just what they preach

Those good people on Jubilee Street”

And here I come up the hill

I’m pushing my wheel of love

I got love in my tummy and a tiny little pain

And a ten-ton catastrophe on a sixty-pound chain

And I’m pushing my wheel of love on Jubilee Street

Ah look at me now

1. “Into My Arms” from The Boatman’s Call (1997)

Cave’s best love song is a desperate plea to the unknown. He wrote it in rehab while he was withdrawing from drugs. In rehab, he attended church and one day walking through the fields from the church, he heard the melody. He wrote the words in his dormitory. Cave performed “Into My Arms” at INXS singer Michael Hutchence’s funeral in 1997. Before singing the song, he asked for the cameras to be turned off.

I don’t believe in an interventionist God

But I know, darling, that you do

But if I did I would kneel down and ask Him

Not to intervene when it came to you

Not to touch a hair on your head

To leave you as you are

And if He felt He had to direct you

Then direct you into my arms

Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images